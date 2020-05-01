Porsche Cars Canada announces expansion of Roadside Assistance Program to front-line personnel nationwide

TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the positive response to its April 15 program in Ontario, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) has announced the extension of its Roadside Assistance services to the approximate 535,000 hospital front-line workers nationwide. The purpose of this program is to assist the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists across Canada, who may be experiencing a roadside event until May 31, 2020, regardless of the brand of vehicle they drive.“We are pleased to further extend this program to recognize more of the people that are making a difference,” said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “With this small gesture, we are offering to lend a helping hand in case of a roadside incident to some of those who bring a sizeable contribution across the country.”To qualify, individuals phoning 1-800-PORSCHE are simply required to identify themselves by presenting their valid provincial hospital-issued identification until May 31, 2020. The services rendered under the Porsche Roadside Assistance Program include the following: battery jump-start, flat tire assistance, emergency fuel delivery, and towing to the closest repair facility up to a distance of 80 km.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/Porsche | Instagram.com/porschecanadaFor Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/ Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/Kristi Ferguson

