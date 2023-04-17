Porsche Cars Canada reports best first-quarter sales result in 2023

Toronto, ON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, today reported first-quarter total sales of 2,211 units, besting any previous results for a January to March period. This represents a year-over-year increase of 4%. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle sales also achieved a stellar first quarter with 788 units reported, an increase of 16% versus the same period in 2022.

“We are delighted to report our best first-quarter Canadian sales results in this milestone year for the brand,” said John Cappella, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “75 years on, our brand continues to bring excitement and fascination with every Porsche sports car delivery.”

In 2023, the Stuttgart brand does not only mark the 75th anniversary of the first vehicle to bear the Porsche name, the 356 “No. 1” Roadster, receiving its street certification in 1948. It also celebrates 60 years of its iconic sports car, the 911. As the successor to the Porsche 356, the 901 prototype was first unveiled at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) in 1963, before being renamed 911 for its market launch in 1964.

Model PCL First Quarter Sales 2023 2022 718 Boxster 31 27 718 Cayman 63 33 911 188 285 Cayenne 655 621 Macan 1,084 942 Panamera 59 76 Taycan 131 141 Grand Totals 2,211 2,125 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned 788 681

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

