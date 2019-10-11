Porsche Centre Richmond breaks ground

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) announces the official ground breaking on the newest location of a future Porsche Centre in Canada, Porsche Centre Richmond. Located in the Richmond Auto Mall, Porsche Centre Richmond has a planned opening of Q4 2020 with a 20-car showroom, two new vehicle delivery areas, and 16-bay workshop.“Richmond represents an area of strong potential thus an exciting opportunity for the brand in Canada,” said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We look forward for Dilawri and OpenRoad to join forces in catering to the growing local customer base.”Porsche Centre Richmond will represent the ninth of its kind in Western Canada, making the split nearly identical across the nation. It will become the second Porsche location for both Dilawri Group of Companies and OpenRoad Auto Group who collaborated on this project.Ahead of the opening of the future Porsche Centre Richmond, the first-ever Porsche Now pop-up store recently opened. Located in Richmond’s Aberdeen Square, Porsche Now Richmond is the first retail outlet in the world to display the new Porsche Now design concept recently introduced in Stuttgart, Germany.The new retail concept features an array of amenities with a design centre offering Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur items where customers can personalize their Porsche in a configuration lounge. There is also a Porsche Augmented Reality visualizer for clients to experience their dream Porsche anytime, anywhere. In addition, Porsche Now Richmond offers a Porsche Design boutique, featuring sportswear and fashion, timepieces, eyewear, electronics, as well as luggage.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. A Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors this year in Mississauga and is servicing the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

