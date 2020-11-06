Porsche Drive program now includes new single-vehicle subscription model

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche continues to expand its mobility offerings within the Porsche Drive program by including the option for single-vehicle subscriptions (SVS). Starting November 6, 2020, members within the GTA will have access to a single Porsche model for a 30 or 90-day period. For those who choose a 90-day subscription, the sign-up fee (regularly $750) will be waived.﻿Public Relations

