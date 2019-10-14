Porsche extends electric sports car model range with the Taycan 4S

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just last month the new electric sports car from Porsche celebrated its high-profile premiere on three continents simultaneously. Now, the company is already presenting the third version of the sports sedan. Following the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo, the Taycan 4S becomes the new entry-level model in the series. The new model is available with two battery sizes. A single-deck Performance battery with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh is standard. Available as an option is the two-deck Performance battery Plus familiar from the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo with a total capacity of 93.4 kWh.The power output and range therefore vary accordingly: with the Performance battery, the Taycan 4S generates up to 390 kW (522 hp) overboost power output. Equipped with the Performance battery Plus, it delivers up to 420 kW (562 hp). In both variants, the Taycan 4S accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. The top speed is also 250 km/h in both cases. The range is up to 407 kilometres with the Performance battery and up to 463 kilometres with the Performance battery Plus (in accordance with WLTP in each case). The maximum charging capacity (peak) is 225 kW (Performance battery) or 270 kW (Performance battery Plus).Innovative drive machines and dynamic performance

Breathtaking acceleration, tractive power typical of sports cars and outstanding continuously available power – the new model 4S also features these strengths of the Taycan. The permanently excited synchronous machine on the rear axle has an active length of 130 millimetres and is therefore exactly 80 millimetres shorter than the corresponding drive component on the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo. The pulse-controlled inverter used on the front axle in the Taycan 4S operates with up to 300 amps, and the inverter on the rear axle with up to 600 amps.With two permanently excited synchronous machines on the front and rear axles, in other words all-wheel drive, as well as a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, the drive architecture comprises the same main technical highlights as on its model brothers. The same also applies to the intelligent charging management and exemplary aerodynamics. With a cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamics makes a significant contribution to low energy consumption and thus long range. The exterior design with Porsche DNA is also typical for the Taycan, as is the unique interior design with wide display band.Puristic exterior design with Porsche DNA

With its clear, puristic design, the Taycan signals the beginning of a new era. At the same time, it retains the unmistakable Porsche design DNA. From the front, it looks particularly wide and flat with highly contoured wings. The silhouette is shaped by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear. The highly sculpted side sections are also characteristic. The sleek cabin, the drawn-in rear C-pillar and the pronounced shoulders of the wings result in a sharply emphasized rear, typical of the brand. There are also innovative elements such as the glass-effect Porsche logo, integrated into the light bar at the rear.Distinguishing features of the Taycan 4S compared with the Turbo and Turbo S include the aerodynamically optimized 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels and the red-painted brake calipers. The front apron with new geometry, side sills and rear diffuser in black ensure further visual differentiation. LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are equipped as standard.Unique interior design with a wide display band

The cockpit also signals the start of a new era with its clear structure and completely new architecture. The freestanding, curved instrument cluster forms the highest point on the dashboard. This places a clear focus on the driver axis. A central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional passenger display are combined to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look.As standard, the Taycan 4S comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment.With the Taycan, Porsche offers an entirely leather-free interior for the first time. Interiors made from innovative recycled materials underscore the sustainable concept of the electric sports car.Centrally networked chassis systems

Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyses and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. As standard, the Taycan 4S features adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management).The Taycan 4S has six-piston fixed-caliper brakes on the front axle with internally vented cast iron brake discs. The brake disc diameter is 360 millimetres on the front axle and 358 millimetres on the rear axle. Four-piston brakes are used on the rear axle. The brake calipers of the brake system are painted red.The Taycan 4S can be ordered immediately and will arrive in Canada in the summer of 2020 with pricing starting at $119,400.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. A Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors this year in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

