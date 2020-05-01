Porsche extends warranty for three months

Toronto, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche is extending the new car warranty by three months for all vehicles with a new car warranty expiring between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. This measure is free of charge for customers. The sports car manufacturer is responding with this measure in light of the recent greatly restricted business at many Porsche Centres. “We understand that recent events may have caused extenuating circumstances for some of our customers,” says Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “As such, we wanted to offer the benefit of added flexibility so that they have the option to focus on other priorities.” The new expiry date for the warranty will be calculated from the end of the current period. If the new car warranty expires on March 20, 2020, for example, the extension will apply for a further three months until June 20, 2020. The new car warranty in Canada is valid for four years and starts on the day the car is delivered to the customer, while the Porsche Approved for pre-owned vehicles covers a period of two years. Warranty claims can be made at any authorized Porsche Centre in Canada. Furthermore, Porsche Financial Services Canada (PFSC) is doing its part in financing the mobility needs of its customers with the following offerings: Lease-end extensions: PFSC is offering up to a six-month extension on lease contracts, for all requests received through May 31, 2020, four months longer than the regular extension period, to give customers peace of mind that their mobility needs are secured.Payment deferrals: In addition to the longer lease extensions, PFSC will, on a case-by-case basis, consider payment deferrals on both lease and retail contracts. Most payment deferrals are 30-60 days based on individual need, which proved to be very beneficial to customers during the financial crisis of 2008.Porsche Lease Payment Waiver Program: PFSC is offering eligible Macan and Cayenne customers the option to waive their first two monthly lease payments, inclusive of taxes up to a maximum of $1,500/month on Macan and $1,700/month on Cayenne models. This is a limited time program and is available for all new MY19 & MY20 Macan and Cayenne models, on lease contracts dated May 1 – June 30, 2020.Porsche Retail Payment Deferral Program: PFSC is offering a four month payment deferral program for new and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, on retail finance contracts dated May 1 – June 30, 2020. About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year. At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date. Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada| facebook.com/porsche | Instagram.com/porschecanadaFor Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/ Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/Attachmentb-The new car warranty of Porsche cars will be extended by a further three monthsKristi Ferguson

