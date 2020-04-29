Porsche is manufacturing sports cars again

Toronto, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting Monday May 4, 2020, Porsche is restarting production on a site- and task-specific basis. All the required measures have been taken in advance to guarantee the maximum possible safety for employees, ensuring that production can be increased in stages up to full capacity. As production is ramped up at the main factory in Zuffenhausen and at the site in Leipzig, all employees will now resume work step by step. The adapted processes in production, logistics and procurement have been agreed with the Works Council and the Health Management department. The requirements of the respective authorities will also be observed.“The restart is an important signal – for our employees as well as for our customers. We have monitored and analyzed the situation very carefully right from the start and flexibly adapted processes. Now is the right time to look forward with optimism and to resume work – subject to special precautions,” says Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG.A comprehensive catalogue of measures has been decided for the Porsche factories in Zuffenhausen and Leipzig. In addition to giving paramount importance to ensuring protection for employees, these measures are designed to permit the resumption of orderly and efficient production as quickly as possible. For example, production employees are required to observe a minimum distance of 1.50 metres, follow basic rules of conduct or to work with a face mask in defined areas.Medical institutions and medical personnel have absolute priority for Porsche when it comes to equipment with protective clothing. The company is therefore organizing equipment as part of the “Porsche helps” initiative and is also donating money to hospitals as well as food to food banks; the budget for donations has been increased by five million euros.“It will take a great deal of effort to get the economic and social system moving again. Everyone must make a contribution to this,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “It is important to have a positive fundamental attitude. Every crisis also offers opportunities. And we want to make the most of them.” The company initially stopped production in its two factories on March 21, 2020 for a period of two weeks and announced that it would continuously reassess the situation. Due to bottlenecks in global supply chains, the factories have remained closed for a total of six weeks because orderly production was not possible.In addition to suspending production, Porsche also decided at the time to implement a number of other stricter measures. These will remain in force until further notice to relieve the burden on the infrastructure at the sites: this means that the greatly increased level of “mobile working” will continue in the indirect areas, and meetings will be held as video or telephone conferences. The ban on business travel also continues to apply.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada| facebook.com/porsche | Instagram.com/porschecanadaFor Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/Kristi Ferguson

