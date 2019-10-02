Porsche Panamera 10 Year Edition Commemorates Anniversary of Model Line

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Panamera with a special edition model series. The new Panamera 10 Year Edition models feature upgraded standard equipment and exclusive design highlights. For example, the special standard equipment list includes 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheels in satin-gloss White Gold Metallic and “Panamera 10 ” logos on the front doors, also in White Gold Metallic. The anniversary logo can also be found in the interior on the front passenger trim panel and on the door entry guards. The interior is black with deviated stitching in White Gold. The new anniversary edition is available in Canada on the Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid models.Additional Standard Equipment

The Panamera 10 Year Edition models come as standard with a host of additional comfort and safety features: ParkAssist including Surround View, LED matrix design headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) are part of the extended standard equipment, as are 14-way comfort seats with Porsche crest on the headrests, soft-close doors, and a BOSE® Surround Sound system.With standard adaptive three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus, the Panamera 10 Year Edition models are also ideally equipped for outstanding driving dynamics. The hybrid model of the Panamera 10 Year Edition comes with the otherwise optional 7.2 kW on-board charger rather than the 3.6 kW onboard charger that is included in a standard Panamera 4 E-Hybrid model.

The Panamera 4 10 Year Edition uses a mono-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine generating 330 hp (246 kW) and carries a starting MSRP of $122,000. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 10 Year Edition uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor that generate a combined 457 hp (340 kW). It carries a starting MSRP of $132,700. These models are expected to begin arriving in Canada in the spring of 2020.Sports car, luxury sedan, hybrid pioneer: the history of the Panamera

Like no other car in the luxury car class, the Panamera has combined the performance one would expect from a sports car with the luxury and versatility of a touring sedan since 2009. In addition, the Panamera has decisively shaped the brand over the course of the last 10 years as a technology platform for innovations that were later also transferred to other Porsche models. The current, second model generation is manufactured entirely in the Porsche plant in Leipzig, and comes in three different body variants. Over 250,000 units have been delivered so far.A Porsche for four – over the course of the company’s more than 70-year history, Porsche engineers kept coming back to this idea. However, prototypes such as the Type 530 based on the 356, lengthened variants of the 928 or the four-door coupé Type 989 did not make it into series production. At the start of the new century, the decision was made to develop a four-door hatchback sedan. The requirements included outstanding driving dynamics, generous interior space and a quintessentially Porsche appearance. The first Panamera made its public debut on April 19, 2009 on the 94th floor of the World Financial Center in Shanghai, and set standards in its class thanks to the wide spread between sportiness and comfort. Moreover, it was packed with innovations: for the first time, a luxury-class production model was offered with a dual-clutch transmission and start-stop system. The flagship model Panamera Turbo also introduced air suspension with adjustable air volume, as well as an adaptive, multi-dimensionally extendable rear spoiler. The Panamera also paved the way for all other Porsche model lines with its new display and operating concept.In 2011, the Panamera set the stage for a new age of electro-mobility: as the first parallel full hybrid in the premium sedan segment, the Panamera S Hybrid was the most economical Porsche to date despite a power output of 380 hp (279 kW). Two years later, the Panamera S E-Hybrid once again led the way in the segment as the world’s first plug-in hybrid. The model range continued to grow quickly, and the Panamera was extremely important for Porsche: with an output of up to 570 hp (419 kW) and an available extended wheelbase body style from 2013, the Panamera established the brand in a new market segment.All new: the second model generation from 2016 onwards

The development of the second Panamera generation followed several paths: alongside the sedan, which celebrated its world premiere in Berlin on June 28, 2016 and the extended wheelbase “Executive” version, a third variant was developed on the joint platform: the Sport Turismo. As of 2017, its avant-garde design and body concept brought more versatility to the Panamera model line. The current Panamera is even sportier and more elegant, but with the same generous space as its predecessor. The attractive exterior once again houses a host of innovations, while the interior features a new instrument cluster and operating concept. Thanks to chassis systems like the three-chamber air suspension, rear axle steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electro-mechanical roll stabilization system, the Panamera is equally at home on the streets and on the track. The power range of the internal combustion engines extends from 330 hp (246 kW) to 550 hp (410 kW). In addition, Porsche embraced electric performance with the second Panamera generation: the boost strategy adopted from the 918 Spyder allows sports car-like performance in combination with high efficiency. The top model is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with a system power of 680 hp (507 kW).About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Panamera; as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, network development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. A Parts Distribution Centre is opening its doors this year in Mississauga and will service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2018, Porsche sold an unprecedented 8,904 units in Canada, up 7.9% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/935f6e32-87ea-4a70-8e45-de659f157927https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a976ecf5-220f-4ea5-9212-6ba70c3b4823https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93e342ea-a5ae-42fa-9b39-12fe0485877a

CBJ Newsmakers