Porsche retail network continues its investment in Canada

Toronto, ON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is pleased to recognize the substantial investments by its dealer partners coast to coast in 2022 with the inauguration of five new retail point facilities as well as the ground breaking of an entirely new location in St. Catharines, ON.

“As we look back to 2022, one of the proudest accomplishments will certainly be the enhancement of several of our brand’s retail locations across the country,” said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “The investments by our dealer partners reflect the confidence in our brand and its enduring success in Canada.”

Three existing dealerships opened the doors to new facilities this year: Porsche Centre Edmonton and Porsche Centre Winnipeg, both operated by Go Auto, as well as the Wyant Group’s Porsche Centre Saskatchewan. Moreover, two other new buildings featuring the latest Destination Porsche design architecture were inaugurated. Bookending the country, Dilawri and Open Road Auto partnership Porsche Centre Richmond as well as Steele Group’s Porsche of Halifax now espouse the striking new corporate concept. The new design was first adopted in Canada with the opening of the relocated Porsche Centre Quebec, owned by Drew Tilson, followed by the all-new Lithia-Motors-operated Porsche Centre Markham last year.

The Destination Porsche concept is characterized by its emphasis on brand experience and inspiration, its flexibility, and the use of digital media for individualized communication. A central idea is that dealerships are intended to become a central gathering place for the Porsche community, appealing to current as well as new customers. Destination Porsche as well as all other Porsche Centres are also ready for the accelerated electrification of the brand’s line-up, with dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on-site, as well as an EV battery repair room for servicing the Porsche Taycan and the brand’s future electric models.

In addition to the enhancements at existing retail locations, earth works have officially commenced at the future site of Porsche Centre Niagara, an entirely new dealership located in St. Catharines. The Policaro Group will be operating this point along with Porsche Centre Oakville. Furthermore, the group is slated to inaugurate Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo in 2023. The coming year will also see the opening of Mark Motors’ relocated facility in Ottawa. These investments by PCL’s dealer partners will benefit customers and give new momentum to the evolution of Porsche automotive retail in Canada.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, Cayenne, as well as Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2021, Porsche delivered 9,141 units in Canada, marking its best-ever sales year.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

