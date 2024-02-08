Porsche to feature four premieres at the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto

Toronto, ON, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Porsche announced today that it will be featuring four premieres at Canada’s largest auto show next week. Among them are the 2025 Taycan, which had its world premiere days ago, and the new 2024 Panamera as North American premieres. The display will be located on level 700 in the South Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

“We are thrilled to present numerous premieres right here in Canada,” said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “In addition to the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opening its doors later this year, this reflects the importance of the Canadian market for the brand.”

The 2025 Taycan – improved in almost every discipline

Porsche has given the Taycan a particularly extensive update. With new front- and rear-end styling with new headlights and taillights, the experts at Style Porsche have further honed the clean, purist design of the Taycan. The new front wings and the flatter headlights give even greater emphasis to the width of the Taycan. The new headlights feature high-resolution HD matrix technology with detailed optics and now also display the brand’s characteristic four-point graphics at night. The Porsche logo in the rear light strip features a three-dimensional, glass-look design. It is available for the first time in an illuminated version with greeting animations when entering and exiting the vehicle. Among other notable features, the accent colour Turbonite makes the Turbo and Turbo S models stand out more distinctively from the other versions in both the exterior and interior.

Inside, the instrument cluster, central display and optional passenger display feature an optimized user interface with additional functions. The mode switch on the steering wheel now comes as standard. For Taycan models equipped with the Sport Chrono package and the Performance Battery Plus, there is a special push-to-pass button on the mode switch. Using the new control lever on the left behind the steering wheel, control of the driver assistance systems is even more intuitive. Apple CarPlay has been more deeply integrated into the vehicle displays and functions. The new In-Car Video function enables video streaming on the central display and the Passenger Display.

All models boast even better acceleration. The new Taycan Turbo S is the most powerful and quickest Porsche ever. With its 938 hp, it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds, making it 0.4 seconds faster than before. With the new push-to-pass function in the Sport Chrono package, a boost of up to 70 kW, depending on the model, can be called upon for 10 seconds at the touch of a button. For the Taycan Turbo S, it’s an additional 140 kW with Launch Control.

The updated Taycan recharges faster: at 800-volt DC charging stations, for example, it can be charged at up to 320 kW. That’s 50 kW more than before. With the greater charging stability, high charging capacities of more than 300 kW can even be sustained for up to five minutes. The fast-charging window of the new performance battery has been significantly expanded, which means that high charging capacities can be achieved more quickly even at low temperatures. Depending on the individual driving profile, this can cut the time required to go from a 10 to an 80 per cent charge by half compared to the predecessor. In the first-generation Taycan, the charging time from 10 to 80 per cent SOC at 15 degrees Celsius is 37 minutes. Under the same conditions, the modelled Taycan takes only 18 minutes despite its larger battery capacity.

All updated Taycan models come with adaptive air suspension as standard. The new Porsche Active Ride suspension can be ordered as an option for the all-wheel drive versions. This system offers an unprecedented bandwidth between driving comfort and driving dynamics. The suspension keeps the body of the Taycan level at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration manoeuvres. With a smooth ride, the system absorbs bumps almost completely. In dynamic driving situations, the Porsche Active Ride suspension ensures a perfect connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads. If the appropriate mode is activated, the suspension can compensate for pitching and rolling motions to reduce the acceleration forces acting on the occupants.

The 2024 Panamera – more digital, more luxurious, more efficient

The second North American premiere that will be shown is the 2024 Panamera. The third generation of the sporty luxury sedan is characterized by an even broader digital offering, fresh and expressive design, and a greater bandwidth between comfort and sportiness. The new model underscores its sporty character with even more powerful engines and broadens its capabilities with a completely new interior layout and several innovative technologies. The new active suspension – Porsche Active Ride – as well as an efficient and powerful drivetrain portfolio pair a high degree of comfort with performance characteristics of a true Porsche. The E-Hybrid powertrains delivering greater performance and a new high-end suspension cement the Panamera as the sports car of its segment. The integration of the owner’s digital ecosystem enables completely new opportunities to interact with and use the vehicle. The elegant and dynamic design of the new Panamera stands out with attractive proportions. A larger offering of driver assistance systems as well as a newly designed interior heighten the driving experience further. An expanded level of standard equipment including a two-valve, two-chamber air suspension, LED Matrix headlights, drive mode switch on the steering wheel, a cooled smartphone compartment with inductive charging, and an improved air particulate filter with GPS-based automatic recirculation.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo – the virtual racing car of the future making an appearance in Canada

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept is having its Motor Show debut in Toronto at the 2024 Canadian International Auto Show. This spectacular vehicle concept was the fruit of a collaboration between Porsche and the Japanese video game development studio Polyphony Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment. The ‘Gran Turismo’ game series has featured Porsche sports cars since 2017, including the Taycan Turbo S. The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is the sports car manufacturer’s first concept study created specifically for use in a computer game. It is available exclusively in Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Since 1948, Porsche created some of the most recognizable sports cars, both on the road and track. By partnering with Polyphony Digital, Porsche not only demonstrated its special visionary approach, but is once again also showing the high level of expertise among its designers. Freed from the constraints of developing models for series production, they were able to put their own ideas for a Gran Turismo concept car into practice. Virtually built around a state-of-the-art carbon monocoque chassis, the cabin is enclosed by a glass dome. Powering the car are dual electric motors that combine to produce 1,098 HP and more than 800 lb.-ft. of torque.

The Vision Gran Turismo features future-oriented versions of familiar Porsche design elements. The concept car exhibits the brand’s typical proportions with an especially sporty height-to-width ratio, an extremely low-set front hood and very pronounced wings. The lights in the particularly purist front and the integrated air intakes create a visual link to the design language of the Taycan – a nod to the car’s purely electric drive. The rear is adorned with a markedly narrow light strip – a further development of the light signature that is familiar from the 911 and Taycan models. The clear emphasis of the brand identity continues in the interior, with the curved hologram display, tailored to the driver, which appears to float above the steering wheel. The low seating position underscores the car’s dynamic feel. The realistic surface appearance in the interior also plays a major role.

Porsche stands for authentic and emotive experiences. In this context, video games and the virtual world offer new opportunities to make sports cars interactive, and to make driving them an accessible experience.

Exclusive Porsche Experience Centre Toronto GT3 RS revealed ahead of the building’s start of operations

Later this year, the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto will open its doors and become the tenth in the world and third of its kind in North America, after Atlanta and Los Angeles. Located on a dedicated, 20-acre site at the “Durham Live” development in Pickering, Ontario, PEC Toronto will be a brand park and major tourist destination where visitors can experience vehicle dynamics, technology, and emotion first-hand with expert guidance from Porsche instructors through various driving modules all year long. This domestic and international tourist destination will include a driving circuit over two kilometres in length, designed by Tilke Engineering to highlight the technological prowess of the Zuffenhausen brand’s two- and four-door sports cars – in their ideal playground. This will allow customers and fans to immerse themselves in the world of Porsche regardless of whether they own one or not. Visitors of the PEC Toronto will also be able to admire current and historic exhibition vehicles, stop by the café, and browse the Porsche shop.

Aligned with Porsche’s ambition to work towards a net carbon neutral value chain of its vehicles in 2030, great emphasis is being placed on using an environmentally responsible layout for the design, build, and operation. Global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm HOK have designed the building and incorporated innovative technologies focused on sustainability.

Porsche Experience Centers are a unique concept in the automotive industry and offer Porsche fans and customers exciting experiences with the sports car brand and its products.

To commemorate the opening of Porsche Experience Centre Toronto, Porsche Cars Canada commissioned a unique 911 GT3 RS inspiration vehicle. Built in partnership between Porsche Cars Canada and the Porsche Sonderwunsch (special request) team in Germany, renowned designer Grant Larson led the design of this car to show just what’s possible through the Porsche Sonderwunsch program.

This highly bespoke GT3 RS shows its motorsport lineage with a fully painted red and white Canadian livery, with the exact colour proportions of the flag. The interior is shod in Race-Tex with an all-new fabric created specifically for this vehicle. All throughout this vehicle, unique elements pay tribute and celebrate the great achievement that is the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto. The car also features its own bespoke Chronograph 911 GT3 RS timepiece. A special 1:43 scale model of the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto GT3 RS will be available for purchase online through the new Canadian Porsche Shop.

