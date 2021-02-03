Portable Monitors Market to Reach USD 670.5 Million By 2027 | Rise in Demand for More Advanced Viewing Experience and Higher Resolution Screens are Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Reports and Data

New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global portable Monitors market is expected to reach a market size of USD 670.5 Million by 2027 and register a high revenue growth rate of 25.2% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data.Growing demand for portable Monitorss in the gaming industry is a key factor fueling growth of the market. Portable Monitorss are available in different sizes and have been designed for the target audience of movie watchers, gamers, social media professionals, and those who need second screen experience. These Monitorss are cost-effective and offer high-resolution display quality, which increases their attractiveness in the gaming sector. These Monitorss are also integrated with touchscreen technology, which enhances user experience. Portable Monitorss are energy-efficient, and easy to handle and carry around. They do not take much space, which is another driving factor for growth of the portable Monitors market. However, high cost of portable Monitorss is restraining growth of the market. The COVID-19 impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted growth of the portable Monitors market. The lockdown across manufacturing facilities has hampered production of portable Monitorss. The market has been witnessing increased growth after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was lifted, and is being driven significantly by the work-from-home trend. Further key findings in the report OLED portable Monitors is brighter, thinner, and more energy-efficient. Revenue from the OLED segment is registering steady growth, but this could have been significantly higher if high cost was not a factor.USB connectivity feature enables additional display to MAC or PC. USB Monitorss enable IT departments to improve their productivity without additional cost. Portable Monitorss with USB are ideal for customer check-outs and kiosks as they allow merchants to configure dual displays at point of purchase.The online segment revenue is increasing at a rapid rate due to growth in the e-Commerce industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred online shopping to restrict human contact and maintain social distancing norms. Growing trend of work from home has also resulted in increasing demand for and ordering of portable Monitorss through online channels.Asia Pacific market revenue is forecast to a comparatively high CAGR due to rapid economic development in developing economies and increasing disposable income among consumers in countries in the region. Rapid industrialization and growth in the corporate sector are also contributing to market growth.Key participants include Dell Inc., HP Inc., AOC, LLC, ASUS Computer International, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Gechic Corporation, Acer Inc., ViewSonic Corporation, BenQ Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Ltd. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global portable Monitors market on the basis of display, screen size, connectivity, end-use, sales channel, and region:Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)Under 14 Inch14 Inch – 20 InchAbove 20 InchDisplay Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)Liquid-crystal display (LCD)Light-emitting diode (LED)Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)Video Graphics Array (VGA)Universal Serial Bus (USB)High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI)End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)ResidentialCommercialIndustrialSales channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)Retail StoresOnline Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)North AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeGermanyUKFranceBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACMEASaudi ArabiaUAERest of MEALatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAM Transit Cards Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Bus Card, Subway Card, Others) By Application (Traffic, Transportation, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027 Augmented Reality in Retail Market Information By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Handheld Device, Smart Augmented Reality Mirror), By Technology (Marker-based Augmented Reality, Marker-less Augmented Reality), By Retail Product Type (Furniture, Clothing, Groceries, Shoes, Jewelry, Toys, Makeup), And Region Forecast To 2027 E-Learning Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology (Online Learning, Learning Management Systems, Mobile Learning, Microlearning, Virtual Classrooms), By Application (Academic, Corporate, Healthcare, Government, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027



