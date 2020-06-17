Portland Holdings and Michael Lee-Chin Partner With Food For The Poor Canada to Feed Jamaican Communities During COVID-19 Economic slowdown

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michael Lee-Chin and Portland Holdings are calling upon Canadians to join in the effort to feed vulnerable communities in Jamaica by donating to Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC).

Portland Holdings has already made a huge impact; working with friends and supporters and a matching donation drive to purchase 176,000 meals for Jamaicans for an upcoming shipment of rice and beans. The philosophy of Portland Holdings is to “do well and do good”; they have lived up to their motto through a long history of working in Jamaica and Canada to enhance the education and the skills of youth.Portland Holdings is using their capacity and culture of giving combined with Food For The Poor Canada’s extensive network of trusted partners on the ground in Jamaica to ensure that vulnerable communities are not left behind during the pandemic. Together, and with a deliberate focus on the most urgent needs, strong partnerships will have an immediate and long lasting impact on Caribbean communities. FFPC is looking for partners like Michael Lee-Chin and Portland Holdings to help combat growing food insecurity in Caribbean communities.Since March of this year, with the hard work of partners and the generosity of Canadians, FFPC has received funds and donated foods which will provide close to 1,500,000 meals in Jamaica to help increase food security for families who now find themselves without the means to afford food to feed their families, and FFPC continues to fundraise to send more containers.Portland Holdings is led by Michael Lee-Chin, Canadian-Jamaican investor, businessman and philanthropist. Michael implores Canadians to “please, find it in your heart to join me in supporting the good work of Food For The Poor Canada and help feed Jamaica’s most vulnerable during these unprecedented times.”With the help of generous Canadians, FFPC recently purchased eight containers of rice and beans that will provide meals for children and their families in Jamaica, Haiti, Guyana and Honduras. Already, communities in the Caribbean have received millions of meals of dried vegetable soup mix, fruits and beans made from donations by Canadian farmers.Food For The Poor Canada’s goal is to feed an additional 50,000 people in the region over the next 6 months. Please donate at https://www.foodforthepoor.ca/ Food For The Poor Canada Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in the Caribbean and Latin America through five areas of programming: food, housing, education, health and livelihood. FFPC responds to urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing infrastructure of local affiliated organizations to better sustain and grow the communities they serve and responds effectively to emergencies and natural disasters when they occur. Over the last 12 years, FFPC and its Canadian donors have built 124 homes and 32 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $32 million worth of food, educational and medical supplies. FFPC is part of the Food For The Poor family of charities; the founding organization in the USA is Food For The Poor, an interdenominational Christian organization that works in 17 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.For interviews or more information, contact:Samantha Mahfood

Executive Director

(416) 921-4008

Samantham@foodforthepoor.ca

www.foodforthepoor.ca A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e9cbfb1-df1f-4d75-9658-60b4eba74f8f



CBJ Newsmakers