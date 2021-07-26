PowerED™ by ATHABASCA UNIVERSITY JOINS D2L WAVE AS AN EDUCATION PARTNER

Kitchener, Waterloo , July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that PowerED™ by Athabasca University (AU), a leader in online education, has joined D2L Wave as one of its first education partners.

D2L Wave is a bold new approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading educational institutions like Athabasca University.

PowerED™ by Athabasca University has revolutionized the delivery of online professional development learning, making them an ideal fit for D2L Wave’s education partner network. PowerED’s award-winning online approach to professional development provides flexibility for employees to develop competencies at their own pace and balance the demands of work and life. A huge advantage for employees is that PowerED™ courses are available on-demand, so employees can begin their upskilling journey immediately, without having to wait for the start of a new semester. Each micro-course includes a mix of multi-media, interactive tools, case studies, gamification, competency assessment, downloadable materials, and artificial intelligence simulations.

By including PowerED ‘s continuing education courses in D2L Wave’s catalog, corporations can quickly empower their employees to explore continuing education opportunities that meet their career goals. D2L Wave’s frictionless workflow allows employees to browse options, request approval, and register for courses through the platform, and since their employer is directly billed employees no longer have to self-fund professional development activities.

“Almost all PowerED™ students are working while they’re learning, so we understand the challenges around upskilling and reskilling,” says Jessica Butts Scott, Director, PowerED™ by Athabasca University. “That’s why we’ve built strategic offerings designed in a way that help professionals move at their own pace, through an incredibly strong range of course and certificate offerings quickly boosting in-demand competencies in soft skill development, project management, digital wellness, digital transformation, and allyship and inclusion. PowerED™ is proud to partner with D2L Wave to support organizations develop a culture of learning within their company and work with professionals to develop essential competencies.”

“D2L Wave is critical to transforming the way the world learns,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “D2L Wave takes the friction out of lifelong learning by giving employees an online catalog of curated, high-quality courses that are pre-approved by their employer. And the timing could not be better, as our world recovers from COVID-19 and more of us look for ways to build our skills and retain talent. I know that D2L Wave can make an impactful difference for employees and companies globally, and we’re grateful to have Athabasca as a partner in this mission.”

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees’ potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company’s business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education, and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT ATHABASCA UNIVERSITY

Athabasca University (AU) is one of the world’s foremost and fastest-growing online and open education institutions, serving over 43,000 students across 87 countries. AU is the second-largest university in Alberta. AU offers online Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate programs alongside online courses for both personal learning and professional development. It is uniquely founded on the principles of flexibility and openness, giving students control over their studies so they can learn whenever and wherever it is right for them. For more information, please visit: www.athabascau.ca.

ABOUT PowerED™ by ATHABASCA UNIVERSITY

PowerED™ is an award-winning entrepreneurial unit within Athabasca University, that builds on the university’s rich history of online learning, flexibility, and accessibility. PowerED™ embraces innovation and next-level learning. PowerED™ focuses on assisting organizations to develop and deploy their own digital learning strategies. PowerED™ is committed to providing tangible tools and training to inspire breakthroughs—for individuals, employees, and organizations—with immediate impact. Power for Business. Power for People. Power for Good. Visit PowerED.ca.

