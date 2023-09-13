PRA Communications Unveils New Brand to Reflect Focus on the Mining and Mining Technology Sectors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North America’s only strategic communications agency exclusively devoted to serving the mining, mining technology and clean energy sectors today proudly announces its rebranding from PR Associates to PRA Communications.

Building on 25+ years of client success, and having been recognized as one of the industry’s fastest-growing agencies, the new name is part of a strategic repositioning for PRA Communications to help it better support large and high-growth mining, mining technology and clean energy organizations as they work collectively towards building a better, more sustainable future.

To meet Paris Agreement goals , global carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced by 45 percent by 2030 from 2010 levels, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The world’s rapid move toward decarbonization poses unprecedented challenges and opportunities for organizations that must provide the metals and minerals, AI, engineering, technology and cleantech innovations and other technologies required to meet this demand. Ensuring clear, effective communication with audiences and cultivating mutually beneficial relationships is an urgent business priority.

“Our transition to PRA Communications is more than just a change in name. It marks an important step forward on our decades-long track record of harnessing the power of communications to effect positive business outcomes in the mining and mining technology sectors,” said Robert Simpson , Founder, President and CEO, PRA Communications. “With our refreshed identity and direction, we are poised to better help our clients capitalize in the historic transition to a greener and more sustainable global economy.”

More than ever, these organizations need a strategic partner that blends modern communications expertise, creative thinking and a deep understanding of the regulatory, reputational and operational landscapes they must navigate. PRA Communications combines these skills into seamless solutions designed to drive corporate brand awareness, enhance corporate and professional reputations, and engage key audiences.

To learn more about the new PRA Communications, please visit www.pracommunications.com

Media Contact:

Michael MacMillan, Vice President, Client Services

[email protected]

416-728-9307

About PRA Communications

PRA Communications is an independent strategic communications and public relations firm, and the only agency globally that exclusively serves the Mining and Suppliers, Mining Technology and Clean Energy industries. Specializing in the specialized for more than 30 years, PRA Communications crafts tailored media relations, stakeholder, government, media, community, ESG and partner communications approaches for clients, blending strategy and creativity across traditional and digital channels to drive corporate brand awareness, enhance corporate and professional reputations, and engage key audiences so that together we can build a better future.

For inquiries, collaboration opportunities, or to learn more about how PRA Communications can help your organization, please contact us at [email protected].

To connect with us or learn more about our solutions visit PRA Communications .



