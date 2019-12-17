PRAIRIE COLLEGE SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

Kitchener, Waterloo , Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today Alberta’s Prairie College has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system.Prairie College is based in Three Hills, Alberta. The school was founded in 1922 and is a leader in integrated faith and career education, with 19 vocational programs and 9 bible theology programs. Nine of these degrees are offered online and the college is about to offer its first online graduate program in educational leadership- one that will now be powered by Brightspace.“We’ve consolidated and expanded a great deal over the last few years, and we were looking for a learning platform that will support that growth and help us grow further, especially online,” says James Fraser, Director of Online Education at Prairie College. “We looked at other platforms, but none of them inspired us. Brightspace, on the other hand, will help us keep moving forward for our students and our community.”According to Prairie College, Brightspace offered several advantages over other platforms including:Ease of Use and Features: Faulty and students found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, and were especially impressed with time-saving featuresMobility: The mobile responsiveness within Brightspace appealed to students in particularA True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to helping to implement and partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for selecting Brightspace.“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Prairie College at this crucial point in their history,“ says April Oman, Senior VP, Customer Engagement at D2L. “They’re embracing online learning at the same time they’re looking to provide the best possible experience for their students on campus.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

