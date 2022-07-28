Praxis Spinal Cord Institute adds four leaders to board

Vancouver, BC, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (VANCOUVER, BC) – The appointment of four new members to the Praxis Spinal Cord Institute board of directors is bringing welcome experience in finance, governance, community, and health care to the board.

Health care research leader Sean Gjos, technology finance expert Peter Guo, business leader Jauvonne Kitto, and financial executive Harbir Toor will join the 10 current members of the board. Together they exemplify our unique Praxis model and strengthen our impact, which is based not only on partnership but also engagement with people living with spinal cord injury. At Praxis, our impact is strengthened through unique, consumer-engaged programs that support the advancement of creative ideas. This engagement is essential for setting priorities in research and innovation that reflect the needs of people who have spinal cord injury. This ensures our work is relevant and will have a significant impact on quality of life later on.

“I am delighted that four new members are joining the Praxis Board of Directors this year – we look forward to welcoming them at our next meeting and working together,” says Dr. Ian Rigby, Praxis Board Chair. “Our unique Praxis model builds on partnership and collaboration, and this is strongly in evidence within our Board. Our directors each make significant contributions of their time and skills to the Institute, and together show the generosity and professionalism that guides our vision—a world without paralysis after spinal cord injury. From the strength of these and other partnerships, Praxis continues to transform the lives of people with spinal cord injury.”

The Praxis board makes a significant contribution to the Institute, and board members ensure that the organization adheres to strict governance and guidelines for nonprofits operating in Canada. They help Praxis deliver on the vision of a world without paralysis after spinal cord injury and ensure that translates into improvements in the lives of Canadians with SCI.

“Praxis Spinal Cord Institute is a valuable network of excellence within the SCI community, both in Canada and globally. I look forward to contributing to Praxis’ continued success and work in this area by joining the Board of Directors.”

- Sean Gjos

“I am excited and honoured to be joining the Board of Directors at Praxis. The collaborative and international nature of the network supported by the Institute drives spinal cord injury research and innovation. Praxis’ model of connecting and engaging researchers, entrepreneurs, communities and those impacted by spinal cord injuries, creates new opportunities to make a positive difference and add tremendous value – in Canada and beyond.”

- Peter Guo

“Quality of life for the whole community is close to my heart and has directed both my professional life and my volunteering. I am therefore excited to join the Board of Directors at Praxis, to use my skills and experience to further impact the spinal cord injury community in Canada and beyond.”

- Jauvonne Kitto

“I am delighted to be able to use my professional skills and experience to serve the SCI community in Canada and beyond. As a new Board member, I am looking forward to learning more about Praxis and how to support its vision of a world without paralysis following spinal cord injury.”

- Harbir Toor

New Board Member Biographies

Sean Gjos

Sean Gjos of Vancouver, BC is a Vice President with SaNOtize Research and Development. Previously, he founded a mental health clinic and was a Partner with a private equity firm, where he helped healthcare service companies navigate the challenges of growth. Sean is also the honorary chairperson for SCORE Fund, a non-profit that assists people paralyzed while participating in sports.

Peter Guo

Peter Guo of Vancouver, BC is a partner with MNP LLP in Vancouver. A CPA and technology specialist, he leads the BC Enterprise Risk Services practice as well as the Advanced Education and Cannabis Industry teams. With over 25 years of professional experience, Peter enhances executive and board effectiveness in governance, strategy, risk management, compliance, audit, finance and technology. Certified as a board director (ICD.D), Peter currently serves as the Second Vice-Chair of the Board of Chartered Professional Accountants of BC; Audit Committee Chair of a start-up company; and a founding member of the Advisory Board of UBC Sauder School’s Business Technology Management Program.

Jauvonne Kitto

Jauvonne Kitto of Calgary, AB is CEO and Co-Founder of the Saa Dene Group of Companies, with previous experience Executive and Advisor for several Indigenous Communities across Canada. With more than 20 years of combined executive management experience, Jauvonne’s career spans public, private, government and non-profit sectors, and she remains actively involved in her community as mentor, advisor and board member.

Harbir Toor

Harbir Toor, CPA, CA, of Surrey, BC is a financial executive with over 20 years experience focused in the life sciences and health care industries. She began her career with KPMG and has held various senior roles since in public, private and non-profit organizations, aligning business and financial strategy and raising capital. Ms. Toor is currently the CFO of an early-stage biotech company.

About Praxis Spinal Cord Institute

Praxis Spinal Cord Institute is a Vancouver-based not-for-profit organization that leads global collaboration in spinal cord injury research, innovation, and care. We accelerate the translation of discoveries and best practices into improved treatments for people with spinal cord injuries.

