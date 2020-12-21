PRD Energy Announces Dissolution

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – PRD Energy Inc. (“PRD” or the “Company“) is pleased confirm that it has received a certificate of dissolution from the Registrar of Corporation (Alberta) and is now formally dissolved.

All of the remaining assets of the Company, being an amount of cash equally to CDN$0.00401838 per common share of PRD, have been deposited with Computershare Trust Company of Canada and have been distributed to shareholders of record as at the close of business on December 11, 2020. The amount of cash to be distributed is less than previously announced due, in part, to a delay in receiving a clearance certificate from the Canada Revenue Agency and the on-going costs incurred during the delay.Further informationFor more information, please contact:Michael Greenwood at 1 (360) 812-1934

Graeme Ryder at 1 (403) 880-4729



