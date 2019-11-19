Precision Announces Full Commercialization of Automation Offering & Roll-Out of Alpha Brand

This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For important information with respect to such forward-looking information and statements and the further assumptions and risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. All values in Canadian dollars except as indicated.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or the “Company”) (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) is pleased to announce the commercialization of its automation services and the new brand roll-out of its Alpha™ technology offering, which includes the following core services:AlphaAutomation™ – previously referred to as Process Automation Control (PAC)AlphaApps™AlphaAnalytics™A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89343c10-79bd-41f0-8896-ffe4df1b3e92Precision’s AlphaAutomation technology significantly enhances the efficiency and value of its Super Triple drilling rig fleet and currently includes 32 systems deployed across various basins in the U.S. and Canada. The benefits of enhanced drilling efficiency, well-cost savings and consistency gains AlphaAutomation provides when combined with Precision’s Super Triple rig package is a compelling performance and value proposition for our customers. AlphaAutomation systems are currently contracted at commercial rates, earning expected returns and achieving over 90% utilization, demonstrating that Precision has achieved commercial acceptance. A key component of AlphaAutomation is its open platform, which is designed to host multiple drilling performance applications consisting of in-house, customer-developed or third-party applications. Precision has partnered with various industry leaders and currently has 15 revenue generating AlphaApps either commercialized or in development, adding to its growing portfolio of technology offerings. Precision intends to continue deploying this offering across its standardized Super Triple fleet, driven by continued customer demand to lower drilling costs and improve capital efficiency. This includes 24 additional systems over the next 12 months, which have already been included in Precision’s previously guided 2020 capital expenditure budget range of $60 million to $80 million.Precision’s CEO, Kevin Neveu stated: “I am excited to announce the full commercialization of Precision Drilling’s automation technology and to unveil the Alpha designation for Precision’s digital technologies. AlphaAutomation running on our Super Triple rigs has provided unequivocally safe, cost efficient, consistent and repeatable drilling performance on all types of oil and gas wells. Achieving this milestone is a result of three years of field-hardening the software, extensively training our crews and closely collaborating with our customers in order to overcome field acceptance hurdles and fully demonstrate the value our technology delivers. We have drilled over 1,000 wells with AlphaAutomation and have successfully deployed this highly scalable technology throughout North America. Without question, our Alpha technology offering significantly enhances Precision’s competitive positioning and our High Performance, High Value strategy.”More information on Precision’s Alpha technologies is available on the company website at www.precisiondrilling.com. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9de3f915-605d-415e-a6ea-e6346ac82ccb © 2019 Precision Drilling Corporation. All rights reserved. 