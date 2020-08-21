Precision Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or the “Company”) (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved its intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange for a portion of its common shares (“Common Shares”). The NCIB effectively renews the existing NCIB, which is scheduled to terminate on August 26, 2020. Precision believes the NCIB continues to represent another tool for the Company to enhance the value of its underlying shares.

Pursuant to the renewed NCIB, the Company has been authorized by the TSX to acquire up to a maximum of 23,997,668 Common Shares, or approximately 10% of the public float as of August 14, 2020 for cancellation. Purchases under the NCIB may commence on August 27, 2020 and will terminate no later than August 26, 2021, or such earlier time as the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the NCIB or provides notice of termination.Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX and the NYSE or alternative trading platforms and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements at a price per Common Share representative of the market price at the time of acquisition. The number of Common Shares that can be purchased pursuant to the NCIB is subject to a current daily maximum of 390,304 Common Shares (which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six full calendar months ending July 31, 2020), subject to the Company’s ability to make one block purchase of Common Shares per calendar week that exceeds such limits. All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled after their purchase. The Company intends to fund the purchases out of its available resources.Pursuant to its existing NCIB, under which the Company has approval from the TSX to purchase up to 29,170,887 Common Shares for the period of August 27, 2019 to August 26, 2020, the Company has purchased 19,586,159 Common Shares on the TSX, NYSE and alternative trading platforms at a weighted average purchase price of CAD$1.59 per Common Share.The Company intends to enter into an automatic securities purchase plan effective August 27, 2020 under which its broker may purchase Common Shares in connection with the NCIB. The plan will contain a prearranged set of criteria in accordance with which its broker may make Common Share purchases. These strict parameters enable the purchase of Common Shares during times when it would ordinarily not be permitted due to self-imposed blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Such plan is adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs supported by an industry leading technology platform that offers the most innovative drilling solutions to deliver efficient, predictable and repeatable results through service differentiation. Precision also offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS”.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTSCertain statements contained in this report, including statements that contain words such as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “continue”, “project”, “potential” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking information and statements”).In particular, forward looking information and statements include, but are not limited to the entering in to of an automatic securities purchase plan and advantages of the NCIB.Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:the impact of COVID-19 on our operations;volatility in the price and demand for oil and natural gas;

fluctuations in the demand for contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;

our customers’ inability to obtain adequate credit or financing to support their drilling and production activity;

changes in drilling and well servicing technology which could reduce demand for certain rigs or put us at a competitive disadvantage;

shortages, delays and interruptions in the delivery of equipment supplies and other key inputs;

the effects of seasonal and weather conditions on our operations and facilities;

the availability of qualified personnel and management;

a decline in our safety performance which could result in lower demand for our services;

changes in environmental laws and regulations such as increased regulation of hydraulic fracturing or restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which could have an adverse impact on the demand for oil and gas;

terrorism, social, civil and political unrest in the foreign jurisdictions where we operate;

fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rates and tax rates; and

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, which may be accessed on Precision's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or under Precision's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

713.435.6136Dustin Honing, CPA

Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

403.716.4515Precision Drilling Corporation

800, 525 – 8th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1

Website: www.precisiondrilling.com



