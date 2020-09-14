Precision Announces the Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or the “Company”) (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, detailing the performance of Precision’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. Through equipment and process standardization and scalable application of a robust digital technology portfolio, Precision’s operations deliver consistency, reliability and efficiency, which not only lowers costs for customers, but also enables the Company to minimize its environmental impact. The Company’s social and community involvement, and governance initiatives, have enhanced its corporate brand, minimized the potential impact of unforeseen business interruptions, and serve to enhance its ability to recruit and retain the highest quality personnel. This Corporate Responsibility Report will be a valuable tool for investors and stakeholders to review Precision’s material ESG initiatives, performance and opportunities.

Key highlights from Precision’s reported results include:Investing in our Super Series Rigs and Alpha technologies, where unique alignment exists among reducing operating costs, environmental footprint and GHG emissions.Awarded the Data Insights Optimization Award by Hitachi for increasing efficiencies and reducing environmental footprint.Participating in several “Green” partnerships including a geothermal technology project aimed at sustainable emission-free energy alternatives.Continuing our unwavering focus on the health and safety of our people and our stakeholders.Supporting an inclusive workplace which provides equal opportunity to all staff members.Maintaining a leading role supporting our communities and numerous charitable initiatives.Commitment to our robust governance practices throughout the organization.A copy of the report can be accessed on Precision’s website at www.precisiondrilling.com/corporate-responsibility/

