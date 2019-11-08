Precision CEO Supports Alberta Government Announcement to Exempt New Conventional Wells From Curtailments

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For important information with respect to such forward-looking information and statements and the further assumptions and risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. All values in Canadian dollars except as indicated.

Precision Drilling Corporation ("Precision" or the "Company") (TSX:PD; NYSE:PDS) expresses its support of the Government of Alberta's decision to allow producers to drill new conventional oil wells without being restricted by production limits.Precision's CEO, Kevin Neveu stated: "We fully support the Alberta Government's announcement today, which is an important step for customer planning and investor sentiment heading into 2020. We view this decision as positive for both our oil and gas customers and the province and believe the decision will encourage increased investment, support energy sector jobs and help with needed stability in the Canadian energy sector. With this favorable industry development, we look forward to working with our customers on their near-term drilling programs."

