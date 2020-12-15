Precision Nutrition Coaching to Open Registration for January 2021 Online Program, Helping a New Wave of Clients Transform Their Health with a Habits-Based Approach

Toronto, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, announces the opening of a limited number of registrations on January 13, 2021 for Precision Nutrition Coaching. The 12-month journey is led by expert coaches who personally guide individuals through sustainable eating, exercise, and lifestyle habits for meaningful and lasting change.By breaking big goals down into small, daily practices, clients of Precision Nutrition Coaching can develop healthy habits that become second nature and add up to massive changes. These practices are delivered through an easy-to-use online platform where clients can connect directly with their coach from any digital device. Each Precision Nutrition coach provides the accountability, direction, and support needed to help clients navigate the challenges in life that often derail them from achieving their goals. They can also connect with coaching peers through group coaching calls and a private Facebook group. “The health and well-being of people around the world has suffered greatly as a result of the growing uncertainty around the pandemic. The true value behind Precision Nutrition Coaching is the ability to work with a real coach that can help you learn how to achieve and maintain your goals, even when life feels unpredictable,” said Krista Scott-Dixon, Precision Nutrition’s director of curriculum. “Precision Nutrition’s deep health coaching method does more than just teach you how to exercise regularly and eat better—it helps you develop the mental and emotional skills needed to manage stress, improve your sleep, and become a healthier human.”Over the past 15 years, the Precision Nutrition Coaching method has effectively worked with over 100,000 clients and the brand’s signature habits-based approach has been published in several peer-reviewed research papers. The Precision Nutrition coaching team is made up of the top PhDs, nutritionists, strength coaches, counselors, researchers, and specialists in the world. Instead of quick fixes such as short-term diets, meal plans, or “food rules,” the program is designed to help build the lasting skills and habits necessary to look and feel better—for the long term.“After trying and failing at every diet out there, I turned to Precision Nutrition Coaching for something sustainable and different. Precision Nutrition Coaching isn’t just about nutrition, but also overall health including the mental, physical, emotional, and if you’re open to it, even spiritual aspects of one’s self,” said Chris Andersen, a January 2020 Precision Nutrition Coaching client. “Two months into the program when the pandemic hit, Precision Nutrition gave me the tools to choose walking and healthy habits over binge eating and watching TV. My biggest takeaway from the past year is that I am resilient and I have the capacity to keep going.”Given the high demand for the program, Precision Nutrition Coaching is only open to a select number of new clients twice a year and it typically sells out within hours after opening. Those interested in registering can join the Precision Nutrition Coaching presale list​ for the chance to enroll 24 hours early and save up to 54% off the general price. About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit®, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits.In addition, Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com. Engage with Precision Nutrition on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagramPinterestYouTubeAllie Hartman

