Precore Gold Announces up to C$2 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the “Company” or “Precore Gold”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to receipt of regulatory approval, a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Private Placement will consist of the sale of up to 11,111,111 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.18 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of thirty-six (36) months at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share. The Company may pay a finder’s fees in connection with the Private Placement. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration work and for working capital purposes. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman of Precore Gold, stated: “The proceeds from this private placement will allow us to initiate a much-anticipated exploration program at the Arikepay Project in Peru. Our primary goals for this maiden campaign will be to reaffirm important historical drilling results and as follow up, aggressively pursue additional targets, in order to potentially demonstrate the existence of a sizeable gold-copper system that is synonymous to the prolific mining region of Arequipa. Our entire team of well-seasoned geologists and I are extremely excited to get to work.”

The Company also intends to complete additional data compilation on the Lac Big Rush property in Chibougamau, Quebec and the Kimber property in Kimberly, BC, to eventually outline exploration programs on these prospective assets. These exploration programs will be detailed in a future press release.

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold Corp. is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate shareholder returns. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, may contain important historical drilling results and are located in politically stable, Tier 1, mining-friendly jurisdictions. Precore Gold’s mission is supported by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

For shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-994-1069

www.precoregold.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, future geological work or exploration programs, the potential positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to finance exploration programs and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “to earn”, “to have’, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers