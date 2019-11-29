Predictable and efficient rail transportation of propane must remain a national priority

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Canada’s provincial and territorial leaders come together for Monday’s Council of the Confederation meeting, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) would like to thank the premiers for their support of the propane industry during the CN Strike and the recognition of the importance of propane in the lives of Canadians.

The CPA is also reminding the premiers that challenges in returning propane to pre-strike levels remain and that their continued support is critical.“The contribution of Canada’s premiers to the work stoppage debate was essential in ensuring that the resumption of rail transportation of propane was top of mind for those at the negotiating table,” said CPA President and CEO Nathalie St-Pierre.However, the CPA is concerned that it remains extremely difficult to deliver the required amounts of propane to farmers and other customers. “The CPA is asking for the continued support of Canada’s premiers, considering that the propane industry is now facing significant logistical challenges of getting the supply chain back to normal,” said St-Pierre.The current issue could be exacerbated by unpredictable delivery of propane, especially in a period where winter demand is high and shorter trains are expected.It remains paramount to stress to CN the importance of ensuring:Priority support to replenish propane supply in Ontario, Québec and Atlantic CanadaThe return of empty propane rails cars to terminals to pick up productsRails cars to be moved to transloading facilities quickly to ensure local deliveries“It is critical to have a clear united voice supporting the replenishment of propane for Ontario, Québec and Atlantic Canada,” said St-Pierre. “We thank the premiers for their ongoing support.”About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at tammyhirsch@propane.ca or 587-349-5876.

