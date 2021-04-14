Predictmedix Announces a 2 Year Revenue Contract With Flow Alkaline Spring Water for North American Operations

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (“Predictmedix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a 24 month, multi-unit contract to deploy Safe Entry Stations throughout the North American operations of Flow Water Inc. (“Flow Alkaline Spring Water” or “Flow”). The partnership marks the successful completion of our initial pilot, as the technology is now scaled and deployed across all of Flow’s operations both in Canada and the USA.

A pioneer in the health and wellness arena, Flow was one of the first in Eastern Canada to partner with Predictmedix and Juiceworks Exhibits (JUICEWORKS) to implement Safe Entry Stations at their Aurora facilities in August 2020. North America’s first socially responsible artisan alkaline water plant, Flow continues its spirit of innovation by incorporating AI-powered solutions to improve operational efficiencies.

Initially deployed as a beta site, Safe Entry quickly became an integral part of Flow’s health and safety protocol. The autonomous nature of the technology and the robust multi-symptom screening imparted an added sense of security among their workforce. As part of their ongoing commitment to their valued staff, they have entered into a multi-unit revenue contract for two years and will now be expanding the program to their remaining facilities in Aurora, Ontario and Verona, Virginia.

“Implementing Safe Entry at our plants has dramatically decreased our absenteeism and increased employee peace of mind. Keeping our staff safe is top priority, and as such, we were determined to implement the best available solution, which we found in Safe Entry,” affirms Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder & Executive Chairman of Flow.

Designed by infectious disease experts, along with a global team of data scientists, this patent-pending solution uses artificial intelligence to analyze multiple symptoms associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, providing results in seconds.

“Flow is a long-time client, and we are honoured to support them during this challenging time by making things a little easier on their essential workforce. We value their trust in us and count it a privilege to be out there supporting businesses that are continuing to give back to our communities amid the pandemic,” commented Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.

“Flow has been one of the earliest adopters of our technology and with them seeing a long-term value in our technology to keep their staff safe is a further testament to the utility of our technology in creating safe workplace environments. We are honoured to support them by deploying our technology throughout their operations in North America,” commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix.

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies 3 years running as well as Lenovo’s small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events.

To find out more, visit juiceworks.ca or getsafeentry.com

Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About FLOW®

Flow Water Inc. (“Flow Alkaline Spring Water™” or “Flow®”) is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow’s premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter, and in 6, 12, and 24 pack formats. Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH at the source. As part of its ongoing innovation into wellness beverages, Flow recently introduced new lines of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors, and vitamin-infused waters with certified organic flavors.

Founded in 2015 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Reichenbach founded Flow believing that its spring water products should be packaged in renewable plant-based Tetra Pak™ cartons using sustainable manufacturing operations.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 25,000 retailers across the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.

Source: Flow

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company’s cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses AI to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. has expanded its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

To find out more visit www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: “The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.”

For further information, please contact:

Ehsan Agahi, Investor Relations

Tel: 778 229 4319

Email: IR@predictmedix.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company’s securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company’s shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party’s control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

