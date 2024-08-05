Premier American Uranium and Nuclear Fuels Provide Closing Update

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier American Uranium Inc. (“PUR” or “Premier American Uranium”) (TSXV: PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) and Nuclear Fuels Inc. (“NF” or “Nuclear Fuels”) (CSE: NF, OTCQX: NFUNF) announce that in connection with the statutory plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) and further to the news release dated August 29, 2025, the parties are targeting the closing date for the Plan of Arrangement to occur on or around September 19, 2025 in order to allow for the completion of TSX Venture Exchange review.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on the consolidation, exploration, and development of uranium projects in the United States, aiming to strengthen domestic energy security and support the transition to clean energy. One of Premier American Uranium’s key strengths is the extensive land holdings in three prominent uranium-producing regions in the United States: the Grants Mineral Belt of New Mexico, the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming and the Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado.

With current resources and defined resource exploration targets, Premier American Uranium is actively advancing its portfolio through work programs. Premier American Uranium benefits from strong partnerships, with backing from Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other institutional investors. Premier American Uranium’s distinguished team has extensive experience in uranium exploration, development, permitting, and operations, as well as uranium-focused mergers and acquisitions—positioning PUR as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early stage, district-scale ISR amenable uranium projects towards production in the U.S. Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. With its 2025 drill program in process following successful 2023 and 2024 drilling, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 35-mile trend with over 430 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes. The Company’s strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America’s Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial “pathway to production,” with enCore owning an equity interest and retaining the right to back-in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange has reviewed this press release and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Arrangement are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that Premier American Uranium and Nuclear Fuels expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, but not limited to, the completion and anticipated timing of TSX Venture Exchange review and the anticipated timing of closing of the Plan of Arrangement. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including assumptions regarding receipt of required regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the Plan of Arrangement. Although the assumptions made by Premier American Uranium and Nuclear Fuels in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management of both companies at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the failure to obtain regulatory or stock exchange approvals in connection with the Plan of Arrangement, material adverse change in the timing of completion and the terms and conditions upon which the Plan of Arrangement is completed, inability to satisfy or waive all conditions to complete the Plan of Arrangement as set out in the arrangement agreement, and failure to complete the Plan of Arrangement.

Although Premier American Uranium and Nuclear Fuels has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Premier American Uranium and Nuclear Fuels undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.



