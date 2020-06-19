Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Sale of Initio Medical Group Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿ Sale of Initio Medical Group Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (“Premier” or the “Issuer“) (TSXV: PDH) announces that it has closed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Initio Medical Group Inc. (“Initio“) on June 17, 2020. Premier entered into a share purchase agreement dated June 2, 2020 with a privately-held numbered company incorporated in Ontario (the “Buyer“) for the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Initio. The Buyer is a privately-held Ontario company which is an Arm’s Length Party of the Issuer. The TSX Venture Exchange accepted the share purchase agreement for filing on June 12, 2020.About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.On behalf of the Board of Directors“Sanjeev Parsad”Sanjeev Parsad

President, CEO and DirectorFor further information, contact:

Sanjeev Parsad, President and CEOPhone: (604) 678.9115

Fax: (604) 678.9279

E-mail: sparsad@pdh-inc.com

Web: www.pdh-inc.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering made will be pursuant to available prospectus exemptions and restricted to persons to whom the securities may be sold in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions, and by persons permitted to sell the securities in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions.Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Not for dissemination in the United States of America.



CBJ Newsmakers