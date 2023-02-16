Premier Health Comments on the Quebec Government’s Proposed Health Care Independent Labor Bill

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leader in healthcare services and technologies, comments on the proposed bill unveiled by the Government of Quebec regarding independent labour.

Premier Health is a Quebec based company that has been helping to prevent service disruptions in the healthcare system for more than 20 years in urban, rural, and northern areas through the short- and medium-term placement of healthcare professionals. We are active in Quebec, but also in several Canadian provinces and territories at the federal, provincial, and regional levels.

The independent workforce represents only approximately 3% of the hours worked in the Quebec healthcare system. Most of these independent professionals choose this way of work for personal, family, or logistics reasons. The use of placement agencies allows them to practice their profession within their own constraints. In a North American context of healthcare workforce shortages, we believe it is essential to encourage Quebec healthcare professionals to remain active in the network, regardless of the work arrangements they chose.

Our role is to support the healthcare system and prevent service failures related to human resources issues. We advocate a competitive environment in which the engagement with the different levels of our health system is done through structured calls for tenders, with credible players who act in accordance with the established regulation, in particular that of the public procurement authority in Quebec.

We welcome the Quebec government’s desire to better regulate the industry. We reiterate our willingness to participate actively and constructively in the legislative process to improve certain aspects of the proposed bill.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

[email protected] / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.





CBJ Newsmakers