Premier Health Provides a Corporate Update for Fiscal 2021

“This update is a way for us to accelerate the disclosure of certain key metrics before our full financial results are released after the completion of our annual audit.” noted Sylvain Charbonneau, Premier Health’s Chief Financial Officer.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $65 million to $66 million while gross margin is expected to be in the range of 24.0% to 24.2%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5.6 million to $5.7 million. Weighted-average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 50 million and 53 million, respectively. Please see the Corporation’s MD&A and Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021, available on www.sedar.com, for definitions of and additional information on the Corporation’s use of non-IFRS measures and other key metrics.

Covid-19 Update

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates globally (73.7%) and the situation is generally improving in most regions across the country. Accordingly, there is a gradual shift toward what is anticipated to be a post Covid recovering and planning period where regional healthcare systems will start adjusting to a new post pandemic reality. In Quebec, the Ministry of Health and Social Services issued directives related to the use of independent workforce, including a refocussing on agencies selected through a tender process conducted by a centralized government agency. We believe these directives will have a positive impact on the quality and cost of healthcare services delivery in the province in the context a well-structured environment. These directives also provide Premier Health with an enviable status since all its current contracts were awarded following similar tender processes.

“I am pleased that Premier Health has delivered excellent results for its first full year as a public company, especially given the challenges of integrating two important acquisitions in the context of the global Covid pandemic,” said Martin Legault, President and CEO of Premier Health. “Our fiscal year results are expected to exceed our 2021 budget and we are gaining momentum in the development of additional geographical markets in Canada through a number of acquisition targets we are currently in conversation with. I look forward to sharing our full financial results once the audit is complete in December.”

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

