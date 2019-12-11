Premier Healthcare Group Announces That Its Subsidiary Excel Santé Inc. Was Selected by the Federal Government

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Healthcare Group (the “Company” or “PHG“) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Excel Santé Inc. (“Excel“) has been selected by Indigenous Services Canada (“ISC“) for the issuance of a standing offer in the regions of Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec for temporary nursing services.

ISC funds or provides 24-hour primary health care services to more than 79 healthcare facilities serving a client base of 111,000 First Nations people in remote, isolated and semi-isolated communities where access to provincial services is limited or non-existent. Indigenous Services Canada has selected Excel Santé Inc. to provide temporary nursing services in the Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec regions under standing offers (SO). The objective of the SO is to ensure that ISC has qualified contract staff such as registered nurses or practitioners to support its current workforce in the provision of primary nursing and public health services in these communities.Premier Healthcare Group and its subsidiary Excel Santé Inc. are proud to become a Government of Canada service provider and to put their specialized nursing staff at the service of Indigenous Services Canada to contribute to the delivery of services to First Nations people.ABOUT PREMIER HEALTHCARE GROUP AND EXCEL SANTÉ INC.Premier Healthcare Group provides uninterrupted services to the healthcare industry by investing in specialized personnel and developing best-of-breed management tools to offer a wide range of value-added services. Its subsidiary, Excel Santé Inc., is a provider of health and nursing consulting services that includes a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals, specially trained for service delivery in remote communities.Source : Premier Healthcare Group

