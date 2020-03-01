President of Les Restaurants Subway Québec Ltée elected new Chair of Restaurants Canada

TORONTO, March 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restaurants Canada is pleased to announce that Guy Laframboise, President of Les Restaurants Subway Québec Ltée, has been named as the new Chair of the Board of Directors for 2020-2021. Laframboise was elected today at Restaurants Canada’s annual general meeting.Laframboise has been the President of Les Restaurants Subway Québec Ltée since 1990. Under Laframboise’s leadership, the popular quick-service chain has grown from one location in 1990 to 600 outlets across Quebec in 2020. He has held numerous board positions over the past 30 years with a track record of excellence.“Guy’s leadership and deep expertise in the restaurant franchising model will be extremely valuable to Restaurants Canada,” said Shanna Munro, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “Guy will strengthen the breadth of experience of our board and will provide incredible value to our 30,000 members as we continue to be the trusted voice of the foodservices industry.”Guy’s foray into the foodservice industry started in 1990. He moved from Ottawa to Montreal and began operating Quebec’s only Subway restaurant. Since then, he has never looked back – and he credits much of his success to his team.“People are the heart of this industry,” said Laframboise. “I look forward to working with Restaurants Canada’s talented leadership team, board, and the country’s many foodservice operators to advance the full potential of our industry and position us for long-term growth.”Laframboise is one of 30 board members from across Canada who volunteer their time, and expertise as industry leaders, for the betterment of Canada’s foodservice and hospitality community.About Restaurants CanadaRestaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $93 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.Marlee Wasser

Restaurants Canada

416-649-4254

media@restaurantscanada.org Roberto Sarjoo

Restaurants Canada

416-649-4213

rsarjoo@restaurantscanada.org



CBJ Newsmakers