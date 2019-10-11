Press Release – NORML Canada Launches Post-Legalization Platform

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NORML Canada launches official Post-Legalization platform to focus advocacy efforts on reforming Canada’s legal Cannabis system.

In light of the first year of legalization, NORML Canada has monitored the Canadian cannabis landscape closely, to determine the next steps for crafting achievable and functional reform of cannabis regulations.The five key “pillars” established by NORML Canada are designed to help focus organizational resources to support our ongoing government and public outreach.1) Increased Access

Our goal is to ensure consumers have ease of access to legal cannabis products, access to medical dispensaries, access to world-class product options, as well as access to affordable legal options.​​2) Transitioning “Unregulated Market” into the legal framework

Creating avenues for the current unlicensed market to be welcomed as part of the legal cannabis industry in order to achieve the government’s stated goal of disincentivizing the illicit market.3) Social discrimination protections

Putting in place protective regulations that remove stigma barriers and consequences for consumers in the workplace, housing, and family.4) US relations – border & banking

Ensuring international respect for Canada’s sovereign laws. Removal of any unnecessary international banking/travel barriers for legal business and cannabis entrepreneurs.​​5) Expungement, apologies, reparations & beyond

Government must acknowledge the fact that cannabis laws were historically unjust and discriminatory in the first place.NORML Canada invites the public and press to join us at the historic Hotbox Lounge on Oct 17th, from 4-7pm to launch the new official platform, and to discuss the year-to-date. NORML Canada proudly welcomes our sister chapter to the South – NORML Michigan, to share insights on Michigan’s newly passed legal recreational cannabis bill. Our combined goals are to understand how we can learn from and collaborate with one another. About NORML CanadaNORML Canada is a non-profit, public interest, member operated and funded group, chartered at the federal level in Canada since 1978. US NORML advocates for consumers rights to access high quality, safe, convenient & affordable cannabis. NORML was founded in California, 1970. Media inquiries Contact:Abi Roach

Alex Krause Info@norml.ca

CBJ Newsmakers