Pretivm Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release second quarter 2020 operational and financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q2 2020 will take place Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 8:30 am PDT (11:30 am EDT) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com .

Second quarter 2020 webcast and conference call details:About PretivmPretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.For further information contact:Troy Shultz

