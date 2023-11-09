Primacorp Ventures Inc. has donated $15,000 to MOSAIC refugee projects

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Primacorp Ventures Inc. has sponsored this year’s Immigrant Professional Conference (IPC) with $5,000. The annual conference – focused on providing guidance, encouragement, and inspiration to newcomer professionals – is organized by MOSAIC (Multi-lingual Orientation Service Association for Immigrant Communities), a registered charity serving immigrant, refugee, and migrant communities in British Columbia. Together with another $10,000 donation to MOSAIC’s refugee projects, the total donation made by Primacorp Ventures amounts to $15,000.

While the focus is on immigrant professionals, job seekers, and potential students, the conference is generally open to anyone. The conference allows its audience to further their professional development via networking, presentations, and active participation in plenary, breakout sessions, and panel discussions. This year’s conference attracted almost 400 attendees, and it “highlights the advantages of being an immigrant and exploring why companies look forward to hiring them. Now in its 13th year, the IPC invites you to participate and join the discussions revolving around the theme of The Immigrant Advantage,” according to MOSAIC’s website.

Primacorp Ventures’ Vice President of Business and Strategy, Najib Raie, was invited to hold a speech and to moderate one of many employer panels. In his remarks, he stressed the importance of immigrant communities to Canadian society, particularly the Canadian economy and workforce.

In line with Primacorp Ventures’ support to newcomers and immigrants to Canada, Raie used this opportunity to announce the launch of the Immigrant Professional Special Scholarship. Awarded by Primacorp Ventures, this grant covers 25% of all tuition for any student who is an immigrant to Canada and chooses to study at one of Primacorp Ventures’ four post-secondary colleges, Visual College of Art and Design, CDI College, Vancouver Career College, and Reeves College.

This year’s keynote speaker, Sobhana Jaya-Madhavan, the president of the BC-India Business Network who has been spending her life working to build cross-national connections as part of Third World Network, focused on her experiences as a BC government employee (1995-2015). During that time, she served in various front-line and senior management positions.

The Immigrant Professional Conference occurred on October 28 at UBC’s Robson Square in downtown Vancouver.

Donating to the Immigrant Professionals Conference and MOSAIC’s refugee projects highlights the company’s continuous dedication to fostering collaboration and driving positive outcomes in immigration communities. Primacorp Ventures also donated $50,000 to New Canadians Centre Peterborough, Ontario, to revitalize the Resettlement Assistance Program (RAP) Conference in Peterborough, Ontario, on October 16 – 18 this year.

Primacorp Ventures Inc. is dedicated to supporting the community through consistent philanthropy efforts. With its four post-secondary colleges, Visual College of Art and Design, CDI College, Vancouver Career College, and Reeves College, Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education. Together with its business divisions in real estate and healthcare, Primacorp Ventures focuses on changing lives through education, service, and care.

You can visit their website to learn more about the Immigrant Professionals Conference and MOSAIC and support their cause.

