Prime Drink Group Announces Change of Auditor

MONTREAL, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime”) announces that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP (“Former Auditor“) to Horizon Assurance LLP (“Successor Auditor“). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company on its own initiative effective June 25, 2025, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective June 30, 2025, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for the relevant period, and any period subsequent to the most recently completed financial year for which an audit report was issued and preceding the resignation of the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102“), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on July 3, 2025 with respect to the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor (the “Notice“) on SEDAR+ together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the respective Notices, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

