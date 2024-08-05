Prime Drink Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025 and August 15, 2025, the Company voluntarily applied for and the Company’s principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) granted a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) dated July 30, 2025, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) and provided the Company with an extension to file its annual financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2025, including the related management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications on or before July 29, 2025 (collectively the “Annual Financial Filings”). The deadline has been extended to on or before September 29, 2025.

Pursuant to the MCTO, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files its Annual Financial Filings on or before September 29, 2025, and the Executive Director of the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.

The Company is working expeditiously and expects to file on or before September 29, 2025.

The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases until the time it has filed the Annual Financial Filings.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin, CFO

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

