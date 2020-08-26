PRIMED Medical Products Announces Location of Major Medical Manufacturing Facility in Canada

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following PRIMED Medical Products’ (PRIMED) recent announcement on establishing a new major medical manufacturing facility in Canada, today the company reveals Cambridge, Ontario as the chosen location. This domestic production facility will have sufficient capacity to produce all of Canadian acute care’s normal surgical mask requirements with the ability to surge production significantly during pandemic or emergency events. PRIMED views this as an important contribution to solidify Canada’s medical personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain.

“We are thrilled to be bringing mask manufacturing to our home country with this state-of-the-art plant in Cambridge,” said David Welsh, Chief Executive Officer of PRIMED. “After a comprehensive nation-wide search Ontario proved to be the ideal location, providing us with great access to the talent we need to set-up and run this facility.”Cambridge, Ontario is one of the fastest growing areas with one of the strongest regional economies in Canada. It is strategically located along the 401, in close proximity to major Canadian and American cities; and is home to a consumer market of more than 1 million people within a 40km radius, 6 million people within 100km and 130 million within one day’s trucking. With convenient access to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport, as well as the Region of Waterloo International Airport, Cambridge is well connected to many international goods and travel options.PRIMED operations in Cambridge will commence in the Fall of 2020 and an additional 40-50 jobs will be created during the initial launch phase of this major expansion. This facility will produce both ASTM-rated surgical masks and N95 respirators in a phased scale-up process to support Canada’s healthcare systems.“We can’t wait to get our new operation started,” stated Welsh. “We are continuing to do our part to make sure Canadians have a long term, reliable solution to ensure the security of clinically preferred PPE supply domestically.”The community of Cambridge and the region of Waterloo have both been strongly supportive of PRIMED’s investment in their area.“Cambridge is known throughout the province for our advanced manufacturing sector. With our focus on innovation, our strong work force and enviable amenities, we are the ideal location for PRIMED’s newest facility.”- Kathryn McGarry, Mayor of Cambridge “The addition of PRIMED to Cambridge’s business landscape will strengthen our medical innovation sector and encourage future growth. We look forward to welcoming PRIMED to our community.”- James Goodram, Director of Economic Development, City of Cambridge“I am indeed pleased to support PRIMED Medical Products PPE manufacturing in Cambridge, Ontario. This is truly an exciting medical supplies manufacturing addition for Waterloo Region and Canada.”- Tony LaMantia, President & CEO of Economic Development, Waterloo RegionPRIMED is a dynamic, global leader in the manufacturing and supply of single-use medical PPE, including face masks, gowns and examination gloves. Headquartered in Edmonton, PRIMED currently employs over 1000 people globally. To date, all PRIMED’s wholly-owned manufacturing facilities are outside of Canada. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, PRIMED has been able to serve its acute care partners at significantly elevated levels and continues to work towards further strengthening its supply chain by investing in Canadian manufacturing. About PRIMED Medical Products Founded in 1995, PRIMED has established itself as the leading supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Canada. The company’s products are found in nearly every hospital in Canada as well as hundreds throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. For three years running (2018, 2019, 2020), PRIMED was recognized by professional services network Deloitte as one of “Canada’s Best Managed Companies.” It was also selected in 2018 and 2019 as one of “Alberta’s Top 75 Employers” by Mediacorp Canada. About the City of Cambridge Cambridge is located within the Region of Waterloo, which was named the fastest growing urban area in Canada by Statistics Canada in February 2020. This region has a strong and stable skilled workforce and Cambridge specifically is recognized as the industrial powerhouse of the region, as home to the majority of the region’s large industrial employers. But it is more than just a great place to work – Cambridge is home to excellent schools, libraries and community facilities, with a focus on active living through the maintenance of over 408 hectares of parkland and 99km of trails (with more than half running along the Grand and Speed Rivers). Known for its natural and built heritage assets, Cambridge boasts three core areas that support the entrepreneurial climate and add to the overall fabric of the community.Media Contact:Lindsey Taylor, Marketing SpecialistEmail: lindsey.taylor@primed.caPRIMED Medical Products#200, 2003-91 Street SWEdmonton, Alberta T6X 0W8



