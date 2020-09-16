Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. receives Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVD) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) (“Primo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been issued a Medical Device Establishment License (“MDEL”) from Health Canada.

The MDEL is a license issued to companies for the activities of manufacturing, importing and distributing (selling) of all four classes of medical devices for human use in Canada.These classes include; nitrile gloves, N95 surgical masks & KN95 masks, surgical gowns, respirators and testing kits to name a few.The MDEL license is issued by Health Canada’s Regulatory Operations and Enforcement Branch (ROEB) based on an attestation that the establishment meets all of HC’s MDEL regulatory requirements.During an inspection by Health Canada, MDEL license holders must demonstrate to Health Canada that they meet the regulatory requirements attested to, having in place related medical devices that they intend to import and/or distribute (sell) in Canada.Richard Cindric, CEO of Primo comments:“Obtaining a Medical Device Establishment License is a milestone and a key step towards accessing the MDEL market share through the sale of already Health Canada approved commercialized devices. We have seen an increase in demand for PPE and medical devices since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced. Receiving the MDEL license allows for more efficient, convenient and cost effective delivery of PPE and medical devices to Canadians including institutional markets and those managed by Federal and Provincial governments.”Joel DeBellefeuille, Director of Primo comments: “The team has been working feverishly over the last few weeks focusing solely on delivering important catalysts. This one is definitely a major game-changer!”About Primo Nutraceuticals Inc.Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (“Primo” or the “Company”) is dedicated to funding the rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and non-cannabis natural health products in Canada and the United States. Primo has invested in several brands and is pursuing partnerships with retailers and distribution companies in Canada and the United States. Primo’s management is in the process of building a corporate road map to further vertically integrate the Company, specifically by way of the “Primo” & “Thrive,” brands and a selection of curated partner brands. Most recently Primo announced that it has received its Natural Product Number (NPN) and it has been issued a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsPRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC.“Andy Jagpal”Andy Jagpal

President and DirectorFor further information, please contact Zoltan, IR Representative at: 604-722-0305, or; info@primoceuticals.com .To learn more about what this news means to the shareholders visit: www.primonutraceuticals.com

