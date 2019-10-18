Probe Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Val-d’Or East Project, Quebec

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report for its Val-d’Or East project (the “Report”) entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Val-d’Or East Project, Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec, Canada”. The Report dated October 18th, 2019 was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101″). The Report is available for review on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company’s website (www.probemetals.com).

The Report was prepared by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo. and Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng. from Geologica Groupe Conseil Inc., Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., from GoldMinds Geoservices, and Colin Hardie, P.Eng. from BBA Inc. all are “Qualified Person” as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Report supports the scientific and technical disclosure in the updated mineral resources contained in the Company’s press release dated September 03, 2019.The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P. Geo, Executive Vice President of Probe, who is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101.About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,000-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Newmont Goldcorp in March 2015. Newmont Goldcorp currently owns approximately 13.7 % of the Company.On behalf of Probe Metals Inc.,



+1.416.777.9467Forward-Looking StatementsNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain “forward-looking statements” which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

