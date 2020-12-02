TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROBE METALS INC. (TSX-V: PRB)(OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initiation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its 100% owned Val-d’Or East project in Val-d’Or, Québec. The company has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”) as the lead consultant, to prepare the PEA in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101“). Ausenco is an internationally respected engineering consultant that has completed numerous studies in Canada and Quebec on comparable projects and deposits. They are well known for their innovative approaches to cost effective design and risk mitigating execution strategies as demonstrated by the Moose River project in Nova Scotia of St. Barbara’s (formerly Atlantic Gold’s) and they will apply these in developing the hub and spoke concept for the Val-d’Or East project. The PEA will provide a base-case assessment for the further development of the project. The PEA is scheduled to begin immediately and expected to be completed by H1-2021.



CBJ Newsmakers