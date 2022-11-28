Process Fusion (PFI), Creator Of CP-1, A Cloud-Based Application Solution, Announce A Successful Merge With UniPrint.net Corp

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Process Fusion (PFI), creator of CP-1, a cloud-based (and on-premise) application solution that provides secure information exchange and helps organizations improve and automate business processes, has announced a successful merge with UniPrint.net Corp, a PDF-based print management solution.

This merge gives businesses the option to move from physical to digital with the “push of a button” and will accelerate their digital transformation process by providing them with a seamless hybrid office solution that creates unified business operations, offers business insight and scalability, and complete Invoice Processing Automation.

Daniel Cheng, President of PFI, summarizes the merger as follows, “by combining with UniPrint.net, we instantly obtained a global distribution network in EMEA, NA, and APAC. Furthermore, since both organizations have been focused on healthcare and public organizations in the last few years, we can collectively help our customers drive more cost efficiency in their printing infrastructure and improve their own customers’ digital experiences.”

CapturePoint Express

Process Fusion has launched CapturePoint Express, which is an integrated app that enables automated and secure document capture workflows from a wide range of MFD devices and smart scanners.

Along with their secure cloud-management platform, CapturePoint Express creates a complete hybrid office solution and end-to-end digital experience that helps businesses access better team collaboration and improve their business outcomes in an efficient, timely, and traceable manner.

As Process Fusion is SOC2 Type 2 certified and suitably designed to meet the criteria for security and confidentially by adhering to the latest data protection laws, businesses can rest assured that sensitive data, such as healthcare document management, can be accessed safely and is 100% secure.

CapturePoint Express is integration friendly with a fast migration and setup, has easy-to-use interfaces for your team, and can provide you with real-time analytics that provides user metrics and custom reports for document workflows.

Now, with the merger with Uniprint, a multi-faceted solution that streamlines and improves print reliability in the server-based cloud and serverless environments, businesses can effortlessly eliminate the need for manual document processes and traditional print management for printing.

About Process Fusion

Process Fusion is a software company and cloud solution innovator that helps an organization transform inefficient, paper-intensive business processes into a secure, automated, mobile-ready digital-first experience for all participants.

Their intelligent cloud automation platform simplifies business processes with complete management of document capture and print infrastructures, as well as utilizing machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities to reduce errors associated with manual document processing and the cost related to an inefficient workflow.

A recent Case study: North Bay Regional Center Transforms Document Classification Processes, shows how Process Fusion worked with North Bay Regional Center, a location that provides services and support to individuals diagnosed with developmental disability in California, and used their CapturePoint platform to process over 600-1,000 documents daily with automated classification based on active machine learning.

Process Fusion and their cloud platform help businesses of all sizes process faster (up to 50% additional document volume), share securely by using a single end-to-end digital platform, and transform their work productivity.

Their accounts payable workflow automation has enabled accounting teams to reduce unnecessary manual intervention and maximize operational efficiency in this critical day-to-day business operation which has a direct impact on cash flow management, vendor relationships, and security against fraud. This not only improves the team’s workflow but allows businesses to concentrate on what matters most.

To find out more about Process Fusion and their merger with UniPrint.net Corp, please visit their website at https://www.processfusion.com/en/.

