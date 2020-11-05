Nintendo Profit Soars

CBJ — The global pandemic has been an ecomomic disaster for many corporations around the world, but the makers of popular video games have managed to not only survive but thrive with people forced to spend so much of their leisure time in the confines of their homes.

Nintendo of Japan is one such video gaming company to have reaped the rewards. The maker of such legendary games as Super Mario and Pokemon saw its fiscal first half profit more than triple. Profit for the six months through September soared to the equivalent of $2 billion, up from $598 million a year ago. Six-month sales soared to $7.4 billion up from $4.1 billion in 2019.

Nintendo said more than 5 million units of “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” game software for the Nintendo Switch were sold during the period, and nearly 3 million units of “Paper Mario: The Origami King” were sold.

Nintendo expects the strong profit margins to continue. A new game, “Pikmin 3 Deluxe,” is due out before the end of the year and is expected to be a big success with gamers.

