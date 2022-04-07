ProMIS Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF) (“ProMIS” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce it has mailed the Notice of Notice-and-Access (the “N&A Notice”) to shareholders of record of the Corporation as of April 01, 2022, in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of the Corporation to be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). In compliance with securities regulations, the Corporation has also posted the N&A Notice together with the combined Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular, and the form of Proxy related to the Meeting under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at https://www.promisneurosciences.com/.

In consideration of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic (“COVID-19”), the Corporation will hold the Meeting online via live virtual webcast at https://meetnow.global/MZUVNJS.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

Meeting Matters

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on the following:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS: To elect eight directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. See Election of Directors in the Circular. APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR: To appoint the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration. See Appointment of Auditor in the Circular. AMENDMENT OF BY-LAWS: To approve an ordinary resolution to ratify, confirm and approve amendment by the Board of Directors of the By-Laws of the Corporation to remove the Board’s option to appoint alternate directors; and to change the definition of quorum for a meeting of the Shareholders to increase quorum from one-twentieth, being five (5%) percent, to thirty-three and one-third (33 1/3%) percent of the issued Common Shares from time to time. The purpose of the amendment is to bring the Corporation’s governing constitution in line with the requirements of various major North American exchanges. See Particulars of Matters to be Acted upon – Amendment of By-Laws in the Management Proxy Circular prepared for the Meeting and filed under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at https://www.promisneurosciences.com/.

The Board of Directors of ProMIS recommends that Shareholders

vote in favor of all proposed items.

ProMIS encourages shareholders to read the meeting material, which have been filed under the profile of ProMIS at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at https://www.promisneurosciences.com/.

Shareholder Information and Questions

If you have questions or require assistance with voting, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Corporation’s proxy solicitation and information agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll-Free Number: 1-877-452-7184

Calls Outside North America: 416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology corporation focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Corporation’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Corporation applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Corporation is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol ARFXF.

Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

For Investor Relations please contact:

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, ‎‎”forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, ‎‎”is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be ‎achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. ‎Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to future management and Board composition of the Corporation and the potential benefits of targeting misfolded proteins. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, ‎assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the factors discussed throughout the “Risk Factors” section of the Corporation‘s most recently filed annual information form available on www.SEDAR.com. Additionally, notwithstanding whether the amendment to change the quorum requirement is approved by shareholders or otherwise, there is no assurance that the company will meet the quantitative or qualitative requirements to list on a major North American stock exchange. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



CBJ Newsmakers