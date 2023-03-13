ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 2023 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced an oral presentation and two onsite poster presentations at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, which will be held on April 22-27, 2023 in Boston, MA. The presentations highlight ProMIS’ broad pipeline of next-generation neurodegenerative disease therapeutics, including data that further characterize lead drug AD candidate, PMN310, as well as preclinical optimization studies of an Alzheimer’s vaccine and data supporting RACK1 as a potential target in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Oral Presentation:

Title: Rational Design of a Vaccine for Alzheimer’s Disease Using Computationally-Derived Conformational B Cell Epitopes to Selectively Target Toxic Amyloid-Beta Oligomers

Session: S26: Experimental Therapeutics in Dementia (abstract #4532)

Presenter: Dr. Johanne Kaplan

Date & Time: April 25, 2023 at 1:36 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations:

Title: Protection Against Toxic Amyloid-Beta Oligomers by PMN310, a Monoclonal Antibody Rationally Designed for Greater Therapeutic Potency in Alzheimer’s Disease

Session: P1: Aging and Dementia: Basic Science (abstract #4597)

Presenter: Dr. Johanne Kaplan

Date & Time: April 23, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. ET

Title: RACK1 Knockdown Is a Potential Therapeutic Target in ALS and FTLD-TDP

Session: P1: Aging and Dementia: Basic Science (abstract #3494)

Presenter: Dr. Neil Cashman

Date & Time: April 23, 2023 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. ET

