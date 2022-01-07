ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in the Biotech Showcase 2022 Virtual Panel Discussion: Aduhelm Stimulating the Next Generation of Alzheimer’s Treatment

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting misfolded proteins such as toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today its participation in the Biotech Showcase 2022 virtual panel discussion to be held on Jan. 11, 2022 from 8 AM to 9 AM PST.

Eugene Williams, ProMIS Chairman and CEO, will participate on the panel, moderated by John Vandermosten, Senior Biotechnology Analyst, Zacks Investment Research. Other panelists include:

Phyllis Barkman Ferrell, Global Head of External Engagement for Alzheimer’s disease & Neurodegeneration, Eli Lilly & Company

Travis Bond, CEO, Altoida, Inc.

Michael McFadden, CEO, Alpha Cognition, Inc.

Lisa Ricciardi, CEO, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Brent Vaughan, CEO, Cognito Therapeutics

“We look forward to sharing our views and a lively discussion on this panel,” stated Eugene Williams. “In our opinion, improved, next generation treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, selectively targeting misfolded, toxic oligomers of amyloid beta (and not plaque forms of amyloid) will be the key to greater efficacy and tolerability compared to first generation antibody therapies such as Aduhelm.”

The agenda is available on the Biotech Showcase website.

The event will be livestreamed and available for replay by registered attendees. Registration details may be found here: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary computational modeling techniques. The Company applies its molecular dynamics, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF

