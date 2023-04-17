ProntoForms Launches Multi-Language Add-On

OTTAWA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field intelligence, announced today that it has launched a multi-language add-on package that gives technicians the option to choose from multiple languages within a single workflow to improve field service experiences and standardize data collection.

“This latest capability speaks to our continued commitment to enhancing the field experiences of technicians and customers,” said Glenn Chenier, ProntoForms’ Chief Product Officer. “Multi-Language enables global organizations and diverse teams to collaborate on the same workflow—without workflow builders having to maintain and manage multiple versions of the same workflow in different languages. Part of our mission is to help technicians service assets safely and confidently and there is a real impact in being able to service assets in a technician’s preferred language. That creates more confident service and can be a real differentiator for field organizations. The ability to additionally share workflows with customers in their preferred language means a better service experience for end customers. Data collection has also been streamlined since data collected in any language is now tied to a single workflow—not multiple versions.”

“This feature furthers our vision of supporting enterprise organizations with international and multi-lingual operations with highly complex and sophisticated processes,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder, and co-CEO of ProntoForms. “Our customers will see a reduction in administrative time spent building and maintaining workflows, version consistency, more confident technicians, and an improved customer experience overall.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 users use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

