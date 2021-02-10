ProntoForms releases new enterprise-grade multi-user workflow capabilities to streamline service execution in the field

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today the official release of ProntoForms Teamwork.

The latest powerful expansion of the ProntoForms platform facilitates collaboration by allowing work-in-progress forms to be submitted and made available to other mobile users. These users can then continue executing the service event in a tracible way. ​ProntoForms Teamwork does this through a combination of advanced capabilities:Drafted forms can be submitted to the cloud, ignoring constraints like required fields.​Drafts can be submitted multiple times before a complete, fully-validated record is sent to the ProntoForms cloud.​Forms work across multiple device platforms (iOS, Android, W10)​.A version of the record is created with every submission, with technician tracking on each question to determine who answered what and when.​A new option to generate interim report documents (PDF/Word) and route them through data destinations.​Integration with work order management systems through a combination of mobile app-to-app and cloud-based data destinations.Together, these capabilities enable organizations to more effectively complete field work with multiple layers of complexity and variability. Work that requires several contributors of various skill levels and expertise is now more efficient to execute. With ProntoForms Teamwork, technicians have a contextual view of what was completed by previous contributors. This ensures that productivity and quality is maintained—no matter how often projects are paused or switch hands. Status and progress details are no longer blind spots for team leaders as work-in-progress forms can now be easily tracked, resulting in better service delivery and clearer customer communication. Finally, ProntoForms Teamwork enhances ProntoForms’ strong compliance and audit tracing with new, more precise insight into past service events with knowledge of which technician did what throughout the service process. By tracking accountability across the organization, field teams can maintain a high-level of effectiveness and accuracy to meet stringent compliance requirements and generate standardized and credible reporting.For more information on ProntoForms’ latest Teamwork feature, please read the recent blog post entitled “ProntoForms Teamwork makes the dream work: Our latest field service collaboration feature.”About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company’s solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.For additional information, please contact: Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.



