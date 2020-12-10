ProPart Modular is Now Ontario Made Certified

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For years, ProPart Modular has proudly served the manufacturing community in Ontario. This week, however, the company made its commitment to the region official. Now, ProPart Modular has been officially certified as part of support Ontario Made.

Ontario Made is a regional manufacturing network. Companies that meet the requirements are listed in a directory, and they wield a special logo on their advertising materials. This allows suppliers and buyers to seek out companies that support the initiative, which can encourage local investment in the region. The program is intended to showcase the strongest and best companies in the region, and ProPart is a natural fit. Company leaders look forward to supporting other regional businesses and helping Ontario industry flourish.In so many ways, ProPart Modular is an obvious choice for the program. For 40 years, the company has worked tirelessly to make connections throughout the Ontario community. With so many strong partnerships already established, the company is eager to expand its network and cooperate with other companies in the province.There is no better place for such a network to be cultivated. Ontario is known around the world as a manufacturing hub. The province is home to excellent manufacturers, and there are more than 750,000 workers employed in the region. The program was designed as a celebration of this excellence, and it is managed by Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.In order to join the program, manufacturers must seek approval. If they are approved, the manufacturer will be listed within the network. Therefore, when someone searches the network for supplies or goods, participating manufacturers will be more accessible and easier to find. Through these means, Ontario-based companies can find each other more easily. This will encourage growth within the region, and companies will have a newfound ability to support one another.Such cooperation is more important than ever in a tumultuous year like 2020. With the virulent spread of COVID-19, everyone is facing unprecedented challenges. While families and governments struggle to cope, manufacturers are scrambling to adjust. The only way forward is to work together, and ProPart is optimistic about such efforts. The company believes that participating in the Ontario Made program will help the province recover economically.In these changing times, ProPart is working hard to compensate. The only constant in business and life is change. This basic understanding has always been a part of the company’s business model. That is why the company specializes in modular systems to meet specific customer needs. In particular, the company is known for its System 40. When purchasing System 40, customers can choose modular units for a variety of purposes. These catered solutions solve unique customer problems in innovative and adaptable ways.This flexibility has made the company a leader in the manufacturing industry. The company is confident that this flexibility will help it move forward through innovative networking in Ontario.“ProPart Modular is humbled to be part of the Ontario Made program,” said president Ryan Frankland. “We hope to showcase the strength of companies in the province and provide value to the companies involved.”About: ProPart Modular is an Ontario manufacturer that specializes in custom structures and prefabricated buildings. The company’s mission is growth, respect, integrity and teamwork. The company is committed to designing and constructing projects to solve today’s problems and adapt for future change.Contact Name: Ryan Frankland

ProPart Modular Website: www.pro-part.com

Contact Phone: 905-817-1000

Contact Address: 1129 Northside Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1H5



