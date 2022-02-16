Properly Expands to Vancouver to Transform West Coast Real Estate Experience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Canadian real estate brokerage Properly announced its expansion into Vancouver and Fraser Valley. Known for its tech-enabled, customer-centric approach to real estate, Properly has helped homeowners buy and sell their homes without the stress and uncertainty associated with the traditional process since 2018. As Vancouver residents continue to navigate a fast-moving and record-breaking housing market, Properly’s expansion into the West Coast could not come at a better time.

Properly is a new kind of real estate brokerage that simplifies and modernizes the home buying and selling process for Canadians from search to sale. Properly offers a home search tool, AI-powered in-house technology and a proprietary service called Sale Assurance, a first-of-its-kind offering in B.C. that allows customers to buy first, move into their new house, and then sell their old home. Properly has amassed an impressive track record of investment to help progress its mission to make real estate customer-centric and stress-free, including over $160M CAD in total funding and a partnership with real estate experts and Vancouver-natives Drew and Jonathan Scott (The Scott Brothers).

“In today’s quickly evolving market, a change in the way we buy and sell homes is long overdue to better meet peoples’ needs,” shared Anshul Ruparell, Co-Founder and CEO of Properly. “What hasn’t changed is that buying a home remains the most significant transaction of most peoples’ lives, and at Properly, our mission is to make that experience as easy and stress-free as possible. We’ve rearranged the buying and selling process , so people don’t have to rearrange their lives.”

Proprietary Tech: Innovating the Real Estate Experience

Properly is the first brokerage in Canada that enables homeowners to buy before they sell. By using its Sale Assurance service, customers can unlock the equity they already have in their current home, giving them the purchasing power they need to buy their dream home before selling their old one. Recognized by all the major financial institutions, Sale Assurance eliminates the need for a traditional sale first, so homeowners no longer need to live through showings, manage two mortgages, or worry about lining up closing dates. Once settled in their new home, their Properly Real Estate Agent professionally stages, lists and sells the original home.

Other tech-enabled services include a home search tool, available in Toronto and Vancouver. The search tool allows buyers to discover new listings more efficiently and intuitively than other tools on the market. It not only shows the listing price and location but also shares insights into recent listing history, recent sold prices and neighbourhood stats, empowering buyers with the data they need for their next real estate move.

Drew Scott: Celebrity Investor and Now Trusted Properly Realtor

Real estate and home improvement experts and TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott became Properly’s first celebrity investors and ambassadors in October 2021, complementing the brokerage’s modern approach to real estate with their candid and trusted expertise. Building on this partnership, Drew Scott will also now be a licensed Real Estate Agent with Properly, bringing his decades of real estate experience to a new team of top-rated agents.

“We’ve been in the real estate industry for decades and have seen it all, including all the hassles and headaches that come from the traditional real estate process,” said Drew Scott. “Properly is truly a breath of fresh air. With the ability to buy first, you can find your dream home on your own timeline without the pressure of upcoming closing dates. Jonathan and I could not be more excited to bring Properly’s game-changing model to our hometown of Vancouver, B.C.”

“We are thrilled to add one of Canada’s most well-known Real Estate Agents, Drew Scott, to our team. Now, not only are our agents backed by our in-house data and pricing experts, but they also have Drew’s decades of on-and-off-screen experience to draw from,” added Anshul Ruparell. “We look forward to continuing to build Properly into the true real estate partner that Canadians are looking for.”

To learn more about Properly, its partnership with Drew and Jonathan Scott, and its Vancouver expansion, visit https://www.properly.ca/ .

About Properly:

Properly is a new kind of real estate brokerage that is transforming the real estate experience for Canadians with innovative tools, services and technology that take the stress out of real estate. With a mission to make real estate customer-centric, Properly strives to create a future where real estate transactions involve dramatically less friction and surprising simplicity. With Canada’s first buy, move and then sell real estate model, Properly makes it easier for Canadians to get into their dream home.

