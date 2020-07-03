Property sales in the Fraser Valley more than double in one month as buyers return to the market

SURREY, British Columbia, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fraser Valley real estate market saw a resurgence in activity in June as the industry and consumers continue to successfully adapt to doing business during a pandemic.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed a total of 1,718 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in June, an increase of 113.4 per cent compared to sales in May and an increase of 31.5 per cent compared to the 1,306 sales during June of last year. Last month’s sales were 6.4 per cent below the ten-year average for June.Chris Shields, President of the Board, observes, “We’re cautiously optimistic. June’s numbers clearly indicate that the market is functioning in this challenging new environment and we’re returning to more typical activity levels.”“It’s due to a combination of factors. Obviously, very low interest rates, pent-up demand from the previous three months when the market was on hold, and the new CMHC rules that came into effect on July 1st making it harder to qualify for mortgage insurance. Also, consumers have told us that they respect and appreciate the safety protocols and use of technology we’ve implemented and they’re getting more comfortable with the new buying and selling process.”The Fraser Valley Board received 3,456 new listings in June, a 56.6 per cent increase compared to May’s intake of 2,207 new listings and a 23.0 per cent increase compared to June of last year. June finished with 7,063 active listings, an increase of 9.4 per cent compared to May’s inventory and a decrease of 17.1 per cent year-over-year.Shields adds, “We can’t predict how our market will continue to respond during COVID, but what we do know is that historically, over 80 per cent of Fraser Valley buyers move within our region and half purchase within their own community. People buy and sell for lifestyle reasons and currently, even during this uncertain time, conditions are favourable. The market is balanced, inventory is growing, and prices remain stable.”In June, the average number of days to sell an apartment was 37; 30 for townhomes and 31 for single family detached.MLS® HPI Benchmark Price ActivitySingle Family Detached: At $994,500, the Benchmark price for a single-family detached home in the Fraser Valley increased 0.4 per cent compared to May and, increased 3.6 per cent compared to June 2019.Townhomes: At $559,600, the Benchmark price for a townhome in the Fraser Valley increased 0.8 per cent compared to May and increased 1.9 per cent compared to June 2019.Apartments: At $435,300, the Benchmark price for apartments/condos in the Fraser Valley increased 0.4 per cent compared to May and increased 3.3 per cent compared to June 2019.The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 3,660 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of North Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley, Abbotsford, and Mission. The FVREB will mark its 100-year anniversary in 2021.Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4afbcbf-bf6d-4550-affd-55b9ccfac684https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6844d8ee-4432-445a-beef-47ea0e2138ba



CBJ Newsmakers